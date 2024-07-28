NewJeans’ Hanni reacts to SEVENTEEN’s Woozi’s How Sweet dance cover during CARATLAND; calls him hidden 'member' of group

SEVENTEEN hosted their two-day fan meeting CARATLAND 2024 not long ago on the first day and Woozi performed on NewJeans’ new track How Sweet which has got the attention of Hanni.

Hanni of NewJeans reacted to Woozi being called Hoonni after his How Sweet performance and also called him a hidden ‘member’ of the group.

NewJeans’ Hanni calls SEVENTEEN’s Woozi a hidden ‘member’ after watching his How Sweet dance cover

On July 23 and July 24, SEVENTEEN hosted their highly awaited fan meeting CARATLAND 2024, and on the first day, Woozi along with other members who had lost a game performed songs that do not usually suit them.

Woozi performed a dance cover of NewJeans' new track How Sweet and fans were taken away by it. He showed utter professionalism as he flawlessly covered How Sweet’s choreography.

Watch Woozi performing How Sweet during Caratland here:

Woozi’s performance was applauded and earned him the nickname of NewJeans’ Hoonni as his real name is Lee Ji Hoon which was combined by fans with Hanni’s name.

Interestingly, Woozi hinted at this by using NewJeans’ Hanni’s iconic catchphrase on Weverse (an online platform for fans and idols interactions). He had posted “Ready to for go Carat’s love’ similar to what Hanni says “ready to for go” which became her catchphrase when she once had mistakenly said it instead of “ready to go for."

Meanwhile, Hanni took to Phoning (an online platform to interact with NewJeans) and reacted to Woozi’s How Sweet performance. Reacting to Woozi using her catchphrase, she asked how “ready to for go” reached him.

She went on to praise Woozi for his How Sweet performance, while she reacted that fans are calling him “NewJeans Hoonni” which is similar to her name. Hanni also added that after watching Woozi’s dance cover she felt like he was “another NewJeans member” that she did not know of.

See Hanni’s Phoning messages reacting to Woozi’s How Sweet dance cover here:

NewJeans is one of the most noted K-pop girl groups. The group is best known for their unique image and vocals. NewJeans is made up of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

In the most recent news, it has been announced by ADOR that NewJeans will be going on a break to recharge.

