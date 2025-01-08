SEVENTEEN’s BSS throws the ultimate bash in CBZ (Prime Time) music video from 2nd single album TELEPARTY; watch

SEVENTEEN's BSS is back with a brand new music video titled CBZ (Prime Time) from 2nd single album TELEPARTY. Check it out inside.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Jan 08, 2025  |  03:10 PM IST |  28.1K
SEVENTEEN's BSS (Pledis Entertainment)
SEVENTEEN's BSS (Pledis Entertainment)

SEVENTEEN’s BSS is back with a brand new music video for the title track CBZ (Prime Time) from their 2nd single album TELEPARTY. The subunit is composed of three members: DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, who are ready to take over the world yet again with another party anthem. 
 

Watch TELEPARTY music video: 


On January 8, 2025, SEVENTEEN’s subunit BSS made their much-anticipated comeback with the second single album. Titled TELEPARTY, the record has been released nearly a year following their debut album. For the title track CBZ (Prime Time) a fun music video has dropped featuring all three members.

The music video kicks off with a host introducing BSS before the song begins with a synchronized beat, featuring DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan singing in an open field. The lyrics focus on people worrying about small things in their lives, with scenes showing frustrated office workers, a mother and daughter arguing, and tired students in a classroom. 

But the members arrive as a breath of fresh air, helping everyone forget their troubles and teaching them to live a carefree life. They hand out jeans to everyone, symbolizing casual and carefree living. 

Apart from the title track CBZ (Prime Time), the album includes B-side tracks Happy Alone and Love Song. All three members have contributed to the song’s songwriting process and arrangement. Moreover, BSS is all set to host a fanmeeting event to commemorate the album’s release on January 12, 2025, at CG Art Hall in Seoul, South Korea. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ:  Wi Ha Joon visits Son Ye Jin on Can’t Help It filming set to show support, brings along coffee truck gift

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Hrishita Das

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles