SEVENTEEN’s BSS throws the ultimate bash in CBZ (Prime Time) music video from 2nd single album TELEPARTY; watch

SEVENTEEN’s BSS is back with a brand new music video for the title track CBZ (Prime Time) from their 2nd single album TELEPARTY. The subunit is composed of three members: DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, who are ready to take over the world yet again with another party anthem.



Watch TELEPARTY music video:

On January 8, 2025, SEVENTEEN’s subunit BSS made their much-anticipated comeback with the second single album. Titled TELEPARTY, the record has been released nearly a year following their debut album. For the title track CBZ (Prime Time) a fun music video has dropped featuring all three members.

The music video kicks off with a host introducing BSS before the song begins with a synchronized beat, featuring DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan singing in an open field. The lyrics focus on people worrying about small things in their lives, with scenes showing frustrated office workers, a mother and daughter arguing, and tired students in a classroom.

But the members arrive as a breath of fresh air, helping everyone forget their troubles and teaching them to live a carefree life. They hand out jeans to everyone, symbolizing casual and carefree living.

Apart from the title track CBZ (Prime Time), the album includes B-side tracks Happy Alone and Love Song. All three members have contributed to the song’s songwriting process and arrangement. Moreover, BSS is all set to host a fanmeeting event to commemorate the album’s release on January 12, 2025, at CG Art Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

