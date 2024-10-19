SEVENTEEN's SPILL THE FEELS sets 2024 record as fastest album to reach 3 million sales

SEVENTEEN recently made their comeback with a new album titled SPILL THE FEELS in 2024. The record has sold 3 million copies since its release and has become the fastest album of the year to do so. This achievement shows how popular the boy band is in the industry.

On October 19, 2024, the Hanteo Chart revealed that the total number of albums sold was 3,066,825, which was recorded by the end of October 18, 2024. The album achieved this feat within 5 days of its release.

Moreover, SPILL THE FEELS is also the first album of 2024 to reach this milestone within a week of its release. Along with the album, the music video of the title track, LOVE, MONEY, FAME, featuring DJ Khaled, was also released.

SEVENTEEN comprises thirteen members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted in 2015 with the album 17 Carat under Pledis Entertainment. The group is known for producing their own music and being heavily involved in composition and songwriting. Moreover, they are also known for their exceptional dance performances, which include intricate choreographies.

The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the group also performed at the Glastonbury Festival in 2024 and became the first K-pop group to do so in history. They also headlined the Lollapalooza Festival, which took place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.