She’s a girl’s girl’: BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals how Taylor Swift shared her contact number and advised on what to be careful with

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is all set to make her solo comeback with a full studio solo album Rosie on December 6, 2024. Ahead of her release, she spoke about the process of her preparation for her solo journey and revealed that Taylor Swift helped her out immensely. The pop star also shared her contact number in case she needed any help.

On November 18, 2024, the publication i-D shared an exclusive interview with BLACKPINK’s Rosé and asked various questions about her career. However, the conversation steered towards the social gathering at Electric Lady Studios, where Taylor Swift was also present. While navigating her solo career, Rosé received invaluable advice from the pop star, who was eager to assist.

Rosé shared that she approached Taylor Swift as a fan with several questions, and she immediately offered her support. Taylor Swift generously shared her own experiences and even gave her phone number, encouraging her to reach out anytime with questions. Reflecting on the encounter, Rosé expressed her amazement, saying, “Who does that? Like, you’re Taylor Swift!”

Rosé described Taylor Swift as "literally the coolest" and "such a girl’s girl." The Anti-Hero singer offered practical advice, emphasizing the importance of managing logistics and staying vigilant. "She was trying to protect me," Rosé shared, noting how navigating a solo career and independence comes with its own set of challenges. Taylor Swift, having mastered the industry, took the time to give Rosé a detailed rundown of potential pitfalls, an act the K-pop idol found particularly admirable.

Rosé has announced the release of a brand-new single titled Number One Girl on November 22, 2024, which serves as a pre-release and opening track of her upcoming solo album Rosie. Previously, she released the single APT. featuring Bruno Mars, which became a viral sensation among fans.

The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record include Number One Girl, Drinks or Coffee, Two Years, 3AM, Game Boy, APT, Stay a Little Longer, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Toxic Till The End, and Dance All Night.

