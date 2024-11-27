Sister FIRST LOOK: Jung Ji So, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Cha Joo Young caught in high-stakes kidnapping case; film confirms 2025 release

Sister is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Jung Ji So, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Cha Joo Young in the leading roles. After much speculation about the movie, it has been revealed that the movie has finally wrapped up filming. Moreover, the film is eyeing its premiere in 2025.

On November 27, 2024, the first look at the upcoming movie Sister has been released, featuring Jung Ji So, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Cha Joo Young. Jung Ji So takes on the role of Hae Ran, a young woman who resorts to an irreversible decision to fund her ailing younger sibling's surgery. Jung, who has left a lasting impression in projects like the drama Suspicious Girl, the Oscar-winning film Parasite, and the hit drama The Glory, is expected to deliver a nuanced performance that captures Hae Ran's complex emotions amidst dire circumstances.

Lee Soo Hyuk portrays Tae Su, a ruthless loan shark. Known for his versatile roles in dramas like The King’s Affection, Tomorrow, and Doom at Your Service, as well as films like Pipeline, the actor has consistently showcased his unique acting style. As Tae Su, he is set to deliver a commanding and chilling performance.

Cha Joo Young takes on the role of So Jin, a hostage caught in a terrifying abduction. After leaving a strong impression in dramas like The Glory and Again My Life, she is set to show a new side of her acting as she portrays So Jin’s fear and desperation in the face of life-threatening danger.

Sister explores the concealed secrets and truths surrounding two kidnappers who abduct a wealthy family's daughter and the hostage caught in their grip. It marks the feature film directorial debut of Jin Sung Moon, who previously gained recognition with his short film Well Wishes, winning the Sonje Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival. It is set to be released sometime around 2025.