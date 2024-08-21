So Joo Yeon, Kim Kang Min and Yeon Je Hyung confirmed to lead upcoming rom-com Sorry For Confessing

Actors So Joo Yeon, Kim Kang Min and Yeon Je Hyung have been cast for the main roles in Sorry For Confessing according to reports. The mini-series is about a woman who works on a solo project and 4 men get intertwined with it.

So Joo Yeon is known for her role in the popular series Doctor Romantic. Kim Kang Min rose to fame with his role in the BL To My Star. Yeon Je Hyun recently appeared in Between Him and Her.

On August 21, it was reported that So Joo Yeon, Kim Kang Min, and Yeon Je Hyung will be taking on the main roles in the upcoming romance comedy Sorry For Confessing. So Joo Yeon will be playing the role of Ki Se Ra who is a webtoon producer and is more familiar with 2D love than in real life. She confesses to her crush and suddenly 3 more men get involved in her life and she accidentally becomes a femme fatale.

Kim Kang Min will be appearing in the role of Lee Sun Gyu, a webtoon writer. He is a difficult man and has a line drawn which he doesn't let others cross. But he has his own charm and magic.

Yeon Je Hyung will play Park Hyun Woo who is a job applicant. He is Se Ra's long-time friend who looks happy on the outside but has his own demons. He gets caught up in Se Ra's confession and later realizes his own feelings.

Do Moon Hee has written the script for the drama. Hwang Da Seul who is known for To My Star, Bleuming and more will be directing the project.

Sorry For Confessing has finished casting and is currently filming.

The production company Kenaz is a webtoon creation studio with more than 220 webtoons under its belt. The company plans to expand its business to various fields. Starting with Sorry for Confessing, it plans to produce more than 10 short-form dramas annually.