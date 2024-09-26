'So Kiss Me': BLACKPINK’s Lisa teases more new music after ROCKSTAR and New Woman releases; watch

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has shared another clip of her upcoming music release, showcasing her beautiful voice. Although the song’s name has not been revealed yet, it is speculated that the included lyrics in the video ‘So Kiss Me’ will be the title. Following the success of the previous singles, ROCKSTAR and New Woman featuring Rosalía, she is set to make her comeback with another track.

On September 26, 2024, LLOUD shared a new clip featuring Lisa of BLACKPINK singing an unreleased song. In the short snippet, the artist dons a pink two-piece outfit, her hair styled in a bun, showcasing a softer, more delicate look compared to her usual bold appearance. This shift hints that the song might feature a gentler melody as well. In the video, she mouths the words "So kiss me," leading to speculation that this could be the song's title.

Furthermore, Lisa has been confirmed to headline at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. It is expected that the artist will also be singing the new song at the show and also the recently released singles, ROCKSTAR and New Woman, featuring Rosalía. She is also set to perform at her first festival as a solo artist at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

Advertisement

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency.

The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé teases upcoming track Vampirehollie in new message to fans; See PIC