BLACKPINK’s Rosé teases upcoming track Vampirehollie in new message to fans; See PIC

Rosé, the noted K-pop singer and member of the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, teased her highly awaited track Vampirehollie in a new message to fans. Rosé first teased a snippet of the song earlier this year and now it seems, the Gone singer will be dropping her single soon.

On September 26, 2024, Rosé dropped a message to her fans through Instagram where she wrote the title of her upcoming track while adding an exclamation and question mark hinting at its release soon. The message read “Vampirehollie..?!”

See Rosé’s message to fans teasing Vampirehollie here:

Fans since have been overexcited for Rosé to finally drop her upcoming single Vampirehollie. The BLACKPINK member had first teased the song with a snippet of the single on February 11, 2024, marking her 27th birthday.

In other news, Rosé recently released a cover of popular British band Coldplay’s song Viva La Vida forts released in 2008, for the trailer and finale of the hit South Korean series Pachinko 2 starring Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Steve Noh, and more.

After leaving BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment alongside Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, she later signed an exclusive contract for her solo activities with THE BLACK LABEL on June 18. Like other BLACKPINK members, she will be continuing group activities under the old agency.

The Gone singer also dropped the track Final Love Song for the survival reality show I-Land 2 on April 4.

Rosé debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, with the release of their single album SQUARE ONE featuring the hit tracks WHISTLE and BOOMBAYAH.

She marked her solo debut with the release of her single album R on March 12, 2021, featuring the tracks On The Ground and Gone. The music video of the lead single On The Ground broke PSY’s Gentleman’s record for the most viewed music video by a Korean soloist in 24 hours. The record was held by him for eight years.

On the Ground also debuted at number one on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, making Rosé the first Korean solo artist to top either chart. This earned Rosé two Guinness World Records for the most viewed music video on YouTube in the first 24 hours of release by a K-pop soloist as well as the first Korean artist to reach number one on a Billboard Global chart.

