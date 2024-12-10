Son Suk Ku, Jin Seo Yeon and Lee Re’s upcoming film IT’S OKAY has delays release; New date to be announced soon

ITS OKAY! is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Son Sok Ku, Jin Seo Yeon, Lee Re, and more. The coming-of-age film follows the journey of individuals facing personal struggles, who ultimately find comfort and support in one another. However, the premiere date of the movie has been postponed until further notice.

On December 9, 2024, the production team of the upcoming movie IT’S OKAY has revealed that the release date has been postponed indefinitely. BY4M STUDIO announced that the release of the film initially scheduled for December 24, 2024 has been postponed to ensure a more enjoyable viewing experience for the audience. Consequently, the press screening and media interviews that were planned have also been canceled.

The studio expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to both the media and fans who had been anticipating the film's release, assuring that the new premiere date would be announced as soon as it is confirmed.

IT’S OKAY! follows In Young, a high school student who loses her mother and faces a harsh world alone. Despite her struggles, she proves resilient with her bold spirit and determination. After being evicted, In Young hides in her art troupe but is discovered by its renowned director, Seol Ah. Initially at odds, the two gradually form a close bond. Along the way, In Young finds solace in her friendship with a kind local pharmacist.

The cast is led by Jin Seo Yeon, Lee Re and Jung Soo Bin. Son Sok Ku also has a key role in the movie. Moreover, Lee Jung Ha is also part of the cast list and will be playing a major character, essential to the story. The movie is written and directed by Kim Hye Young, who previously created the K-drama series Unicorn in 2022 and Be Melodramatic in 2019.

