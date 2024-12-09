NCT's Mark's first solo album release postpones from February to April 2025; comeback single to release on THIS date

NCT's Mark is now gearing up for the release of his first solo album. However, a recent update has sparked mixed reactions among the fans. According to a recent report, SM Entertainment announced that the release date has been postponed, although his new single will drop in December as scheduled.

On December 9, SM Entertainment announced that Mark's first full-length album, which was previously slated to premiere in February 2025, is now postponed to April. The agency stated that after a long discussion with the artist, the decision was ultimately made to increase the overall perfection of the highly anticipated release. They have asked fans to be understanding and look forward to witnessing passionate music from the NCT member.

"We sincerely apologize to fans who have been waiting for Mark's solo album. We will work hard to prepare and return with an even better album," the agency added in their statement.

In addition, SM Entertainment also confirmed that ahead of his first solo album, Mark will unveil a new single on December 16, 2024, setting the backdrop for the 2025 release.

Meanwhile, the upcoming single will be Mark's first solo release since his debut with 200 back in May. Apart from his solo career, the K-pop idol recently made a comeback with NCT DREAM with the group's latest album, DREAMSCAPE, and its leading single When I'm With You.

Mark Lee, known mononymously as Mark, is a member of the popular boy band NCT and its many sub-units. In April 2016, he kickstarted his K-pop journey with Doyoung, Taeyong, Ten, and Jaehyun as a member of NCT U.

Three months later, he joined NCT 127 and then NCT DREAM. In August 2019, he also became a part of SuperM, a cohesive group by SM Entertainment, including his bandmate Tayeong, SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun, Kai, WayV's Ten, and former member Lucas.

Mark is one of the most popular members of NCT. Due to his many talents, charming personality, and striking visuals, he quickly gained fame shortly after his debut. In addition, his strong grasp of English as a Canada-born K-pop idol also helped him expand his global fandom.

