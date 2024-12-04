Son Suk Ku, Jin Seo Yeon, Lee Re, and more embrace life’s highs and lows in new teaser for upcoming film IT'S OKAY!; Watch

ITS OKAY! is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Son Sok Ku, Jin Seo Yeon, Lee Re, and more. Ahead of its release, a new teaser for the show has been released showcasing the relationship between various characters of the movie. The coming-of-age film follows the journey of individuals facing personal struggles, who ultimately find comfort and support in one another.

On December 4, 2024, the production team of ITS OKAY! has released a new teaser featuring the lead cast. The short video opens with Dong Wook played by Son Suk Ku delivering a heartfelt narration: “The one who leaves says their goodbye on that day, but the one left behind continues to live with the farewell until they finally come to terms with it.” This moving line sets the tone for the emotional journey awaiting the characters, sparking curiosity about their intertwined stories.

The teaser then offers a glimpse into the lives of Seol Ah, an art group director, and In Young, who feels most alive while performing on stage. It also introduces Na Ri and her only male friend Do Yoon, highlighting their dynamic of playful bickering and underlying affection. The clip ends with “A happy spell given to all of us,” which leaves viewers eager to discover the heartwarming story that will unfold in this film.

IT’S OKAY!” follows In Young, a high school student who loses her mother and faces a harsh world alone. Despite her struggles, she proves resilient with her bold spirit and determination. After being evicted, In Young hides in her art troupe but is discovered by its renowned director, Seol Ah. Initially at odds, the two gradually form a close bond. Along the way, In Young finds solace in her friendship with a kind local pharmacist.

The cast is led by Jin Seo Yeon, Lee Re and Jung Soo Bin. Son Sok Ku also has a key role in the movie. Written and directed by Kim Hye Young, the movie is set to premiere on December 4, 2024.

