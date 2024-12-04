Lee Dong Wook faces patriot’s struggle and tense rivalry with Hyun Bin in upcoming film Harbin; SEE PIC

Harbin is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Jo Woo Jin, and more. Ahead of its release, the character poster for Lee Dong Wook has been released, providing an insight into his backstory. The plot of the movie is based on General Ahn Jung Geun's assassination of Japan’s first Prime Minister, Itō Hirobumi.

On December 4, 2024, the production team of the upcoming movie Harbin released a character still of Lee Dong Wook. The actor takes on the role of independence fighter Lee Chang Seop in Harbin. While his character finds himself in conflict with Ahn Jung Geun, the two share an unwavering commitment to their nation's liberation.

Describing his role, Lee Dong Wook highlighted Lee Chang Seop's steadfast dedication to achieving independence, even if it requires armed struggle. As a comrade of Ahn Jung Geun, his character maintains a close bond of trust and camaraderie, which allows them to openly debate their methods for securing freedom. The actor viewed the filming of Harbin as an exploration of these complex dynamics.

Director Woo Min Ho praised Lee Dong Wook's performance, noting that he was impressed by the actor's transformation in Strangers from Hell. He expressed confidence that audiences would discover yet another remarkable facet of Lee Dong Wook’s talent in Harbin, where he brings the compelling character of Lee Chang Seop to life with exceptional depth.

Set in 1909 during Japan's colonization of Korea, Harbin follows Ahn Jung Geun, the sole survivor of a bloody battle, as he leads a daring mission to assassinate Itō Hirobumi, a symbol of Japanese oppression. To succeed, Ahn and his comrades must infiltrate Russia, gather resources, and outwit relentless enemies. With escalating risks, relentless pursuit, and the mission on the brink of failure, the film explores the sacrifices made for Korea’s independence and the high cost of freedom.

Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909. Directed and written by Woo Min Ho, the film is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

