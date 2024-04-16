Wi Ha Joon makes heart-fluttering comeback in Jung Ryeo Won's life in Midnight Romance In Hagwon’s third teaser: Watch

The latest teaser for Midnight Romance in Hagwon promises a heart-fluttering experience ahead of its premiere! The series stars Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won in leading roles.

Directed by Ahn Pan Seok, known for the popular drama Something in the Rain, the series is set in Daechi, a neighborhood renowned for its abundance of hagwons (private educational institutions), adding an intriguing backdrop to the romance where a teacher and her star student re-unite.

Teaser for Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The fresh teaser reveals Lee Joon Ho (played by Wi Ha Joon) making a comeback into Seo Hye Jin's (played by Jung Ryeo Won) life after leaving his job at a big company. As Seo Hye Jin's former student and a source of pride, Lee Joon Ho is regarded as a "miracle case" whom Seo Hye Jin nurtured. However, when he decides to pursue a career as a hagwon instructor, Seo Hye Jin tries to stop him, knowing firsthand the challenges of that path.

Seo Hye Jin cautions, "From here on, everyone except yourself will either attack you or exploit you." Yet, Lee Joon Ho calmly questions, "Does that include you?" As their dynamic shifts from "student Lee Joon Ho" to "teacher Lee Joon Ho," their relationship gradually evolves into something heart-fluttering. Their dynamics take a turn as Lee Joon Ho becomes more direct in his romantic pursuit of Seo Hye Jin.

Despite Seo Hye Jin's initial reluctance toward the newfound excitement in her life, Lee Joon Ho asserts, “I've run out of patience. Don’t push me away,” heightening anticipation for their midnight romance.

Watch the teaser here-

More about Midnight Romance in Hagwon

In the romance series Midnight Romance in Hagwon Jung Ryeo Won takes on the role of Seo Hye Jin, a dedicated hagwon instructor who goes above and beyond to help a mischievous student, Lee Joon Ho, secure a spot in a prestigious university.

A decade later, Lee Joon Ho surprises everyone by returning to the hagwon as a novice instructor, leaving behind a promising career at a major corporation. It's at this moment that he reconnects with his long-standing unrequited love, Seo Hye Jin, whose memory has stayed with him all these years. Midnight Romance in Hagwon is all set to premiere on May 11 at 9:20 PM KST, 5:50 PM IST.

