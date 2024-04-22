Son Suk Ku to Lee Dong Wook: 5 actors who are heartthrobs of every K-drama fan

K-drama fans have a special place in their hearts for their favorite actors. Certain actors are unanimously loved by all fans not just because of their looks but the roles they choose to play, their personalities, and their wit. These actors are evergreen and are hugely talked about on the internet among fans. Here are the 5 biggest K-drama heartthrobs.

Son Suk Ku

Son Suk Ku began his acting journey with the 2014 film Scarlet Innocence and also starred in Contact Point the same year. He's recognized for roles in My Liberation Notes, Be Melodramatic, D.P., and more. He has a smile that makes every fan's heart melt and eyes that can stare into one's soul. He is best known among K-drama fans for My Liberation Notes and Be Melodramatic and for his chemistry with the leading ladies Kim Ji Won and Jeon Yeo Been respectively. His scenes from the drama are always making rounds on the internet.

Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook has been in the K-drama industry since 1999. He debuted with the drama School 2. The actor is best known for Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Strangers from Hell, Bad and Crazy, and more. He is a versatile actor who is widely appreciated for his unreal looks. He has impeccable comic timing and does well with serious roles too. Additionally, Lee Dong Wook is also a talented actor who has showcased his versatility over the years. He would be next appearing in the much-anticipated film Harbin which is set in early 1900s Korea. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Ok Taecyeon

The 2PM member made his debut as an actor in 2010 with the K-drama Cinderella's Sister. His most successful drama is Vincenzo which also stars Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin which was released in 2021. It is still often mentioned by everyone who discusses popular South Korean dramas. The drama had a commercial value that everyone enjoyed and was a good mix of action, romance, and mystery. Ok Taecyeon plays a twisted psychopath villain that no one expected. Playing the role of Jang Jun Woo, the sweet and innocent intern, is one of Taecyeon’s best-known roles. The actor stole everyone's heart with his evil character which is very different from his personality.

Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook made his debut in 2008 with the drama You Stole My Heart and the film Sleeping Beauty. He rose to fame with the historical drama Empress Ki. He is known for his action projects like Healer and K2. He has also taken main roles in fan-favorite romantic comedies like Suspicious Partner and Backstreet Rookie. In 2023, he appeared in the thriller action The Worst of Evil and the romantic comedy Welcome to Samdalri both of which did well globally. Ji Chang Wook's next project is the historical drama Queen Woo.

Lee Do Hyun

Lee Do Hyun made his first appearance in the K-drama Prison Playbook which was released in 2017. He got his first big break in 2020 as he took on the lead role in 18 Again which became a hit. The actor has showcased his versatility as he has worked on horror thrillers like Sweet Home and emotional pieces like Youth of May and The Good Bad Mother. He recently took the lead in the hit film Exhuma which broke several records. In August 2023, he enlisted for his mandatory military service. The actor is often mentioned in the K-drama fandom for his dual personality. While he takes on the role of chocolate boys in dramas, on the other hand, in interviews and variety shows, the actor shows his crazy and hilarious side.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Won Bin movies and TV shows: Autumn in My Heart, The Man from Nowhere and more