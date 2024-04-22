Won Bin’s movies and TV shows are a must-watch as it is some of the most critically acclaimed content in the South Korean entertainment industry. From coming-of-age dramas to his gripping performances in action-packed thrillers, Won Bin has proven himself to be one of the country's most versatile and talented actors.

9 Won Bin’s movies and TV shows that should be on your watch list

1. Kwangki

Cast: Won Bin, Bae Doo Na, Lee Dong Gun, Choi Kang Hee, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Tae Sung

Director: Yoon Seok Ho

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 1999

The story follows a group of ambitious students studying advertising in a college together. Following their passion, they started a student club called Ad Madness, where they did activities together to improve themselves and hone their skills. As they work towards their dreams, they also have to maintain their relationship with each other.

2. Tough Guy's Love

Cast: Won Bin, Lee Jong Won, Jo Min Ki

Director: Kim Kyu Tae

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2000

Won Bin takes on the role of Song Myung Tae, a troublemaker who often finds himself entangled in bad situations as a result of his own actions. His relationship with his father is also tumultuous due to past trauma. Moreover, his two elder brothers work hard every day while trying to make a better life for themselves. Myung Tae eventually falls in love and begins to change himself to become a better man.

3. Autumn in my Heart

Cast: Won Bin, Song Hye Kyo, Jo In Sung

Director: Kim Tae-yong

Runtime: 125 minutes

Release Year: 2000

Autumn in My Heart revolves around the intertwined lives of Yoon Joon Suh and Yoon Eun Suh. They grew up believing they were siblings until a shocking revelation revealed that Eun Suh was switched at birth due to a hospital mix-up. This revelation occurs when Eun Suh is involved in a car accident, and her blood type doesn't match her parents'. As a result, the two girls are returned to their respective biological families, with Eun Suh left to face a challenging life with her real family in Korea while Joon Suh's family moves to the United States.

4. Guns and Talks

Cast: Won Bin, Shin Ha Kyun, Jung Jae Young

Director: Jang Jin

Runtime: 120 minutes

Release Date: October 12, 2001

This action-packed thriller follows Sang-yeon, played by Won Bin and his fellow assassins as they carry out their missions with precision and skill. However, they are not just ordinary hitmen and would only agree to a mission with a proper contract. With its blend of suspense, humor, and thrilling action, Guns and Talks is a exciting ride from start to finish.

5. Friends

Cast: Won Bin, Kyoko Fukada

Director: Doi Nobuhiro

Seasons: 1

Release Date: March 31, 2001

A sales lady from Japan and a film student from South Korea form a friendship during their visit to Hong Kong. However, they both had to soon return to their respective countries but promised each other to keep in touch through email. They both start to develop feelings for each other and they eventually plan to meet each other again.

6. Tae Guk Gi: The Brotherhood of War

Cast: Won Bin, Jang Dong Gun, Lee Eun Ju

Director: Kang Je-gyu

Runtime: 148 minutes

Release Date: February 6, 2004

Tae Guk Gi: The Brotherhood of War is an epic war drama that follows the story of two brothers, Jin-tae and Jin-seok , who are forcibly drafted into the South Korean army during the Korean War. Directed by Kang Je-gyu, the film explores themes of sacrifice, honor, and the devastating impact of war on the human spirit. As Jin-tae and Jin-seok fight for survival amidst the chaos of battle, they must also confront the harsh realities of brotherhood and the true cost of freedom.

7. My Brother

Cast: Won Bin, Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Ahn Gwon-tae

Runtime: 112 minutes

Release Date: October 8, 2004

My Brother is a heartwarming drama that tells the story of two brothers, Jong-hyun and Jong-do, who are reunited after being separated for many years. The film explores themes of family, forgiveness, and redemption as Jong-hyun and Jong-do attempt to rebuild their relationship. As they confront the pain and trauma of their past, the brothers must also navigate the challenges of the present and find a way to move forward together.

8. Mother

Cast: Won Bin, Kim Hye Ja, Jin Goo

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Runtime: 129 minutes

Release Date: May 28, 2009

In Mother, Won Bin delivers a powerful performance as Yoon Do Joon, a young man with an intellectual disability who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Directed by Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho, this gripping thriller follows Yoon Do Joon's mother as she embarks on a desperate quest to clear her son's name and uncover the truth behind the crime. As she delves deeper into the seedy underbelly of their small town, she discovers shocking secrets and unexpected allies.

9. The Man from Nowhere

Cast: Won Bin, Kim Sae Ron, Kim Tae Hoon

Director: Lee Jeong Beom

Runtime: 119 minutes

Release Date: August 4, 2010

In The Man from Nowhere, Won Bin stars as Cha Tae Sik, a mysterious loner with a dark past who finds himself drawn into a dangerous underworld when his young neighbor is kidnapped. This action-packed thriller combines pulse-pounding suspense with heartfelt emotion as Cha Tae Sik sets out on a journey to rescue the girl and seek vengeance against those who wronged him.

Although his career has been short-lived, Won Bin’s movies and TV shows remain timeless and can be enjoyed even after many years since their release. Recently, the actor has been taking up acting lessons; it is expected that he might return to the screen sooner rather than later.

