EXCLUSIVE: 2PM's Ok Taecyeon on Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, co-star Kim Hye Yoon, message for Indian Hottest

Ok Taecyeon, a multi-hyphenate enigma, has managed to capture hearts not just as a bonafide member of the beloved second generation boy band, 2PM, but also as a talented, versatile actor. It was in 2010, when Taecyeon made his successful acting debut in Cinderella's Sister, for which he deservedly earned two Baeksang Arts Awards nominations. From then on, there was no looking back as Taecyeon stamped his mark in the acting world with hit dramas like Dream High, Bring It On, Ghost and Save Me.

In recent times, it was Taecyeon's stellar villainous turn as Jang Han Seok in Vincenzo that catapulted his popularity to newer heights. Moreover, Taecyeon's latest outing was his first leading role in a historical comedy drama, tvN's Secret Royal Inspector & Joy (developed by Studio Dragon), opposite Kim Hye Yoon. Set in the Joseon dynasty, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy saw Taecyeon playing Ra Yi Eon, a young aspirant gourmet who is forcefully appointed as a secret royal inspector, and Hye Yoon portraying Kim Jo Yi, a woman who gets divorced in the Joseon dynasty and who teams up with Yi Eon to investigate and expose corrupt politicians. Fans of the historical comedy drama loved the easy-breezy chemistry between the two leads and especially the comedy elements spruced throughout the dramatic undertones.

I had the humble opportunity to interview Ok Taecyeon, post the successful series finale of Secret Royal Inspector & Joy. The 33-year-old actor spoke candidly about his first acting experience in a historical comedy drama, his Secret Royal Inspector & Joy co-star Kim Hye Yoon's one endearing quality, why he finds comedic scenes harder to shoot than dramatic sequences, the simple secret behind his 'Captain Korea' nickname and Greek God-like physique and a special message for Indian Hottest.

Even though I have not been to India yet, I would love to go there and meet you in person! Ok Taecyeon

Check out snippets from Ok Taecyeon's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla below:

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy is your first acting experience in a historical comedy drama. Portraying Ra Yi Eon for six months, what's the one aspect of this genre that you'd take back as an actor in your future dramas and movies?

Trying out different genres and new roles is always a challenge for actors. I could always stay in my comfort zone, yet acting in a historical drama was very enticing. Through this genre, I learned the historical genre tone and dialect and I'm sure next time I act in a historical drama, I will be able to use the tone better.

Fans have been loving your comedic timing in your recent projects, especially with how theatrical it is. What was harder for you to tackle in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy; comedy sequences or emotional scenes?

I think both of the sequences are hard but comedy is much harder. Comedic scenes are hard because while shooting them, it's always fun, but we had to worry if the viewers are going to like this comedy or not.

Kim Hye Yoon called you the mood maker on the sets of Secret Royal Inspector & Joy. What was the one quality of Kim Hye Yoon that you found the most endearing while filming?

Kim Hye Yoon is such a great, talented actress. She had a strong energy and her luminescence light up the whole atmosphere on the set. She was very open to trying out various methods to create the show and we would try different versions of the scene during the rehearsal and pick out the best one. I've never met anyone with such positivity and hope to see her in another project soon

You are adoringly known as Captain Korea. What would you say is the secret behind your fitness?

Eat well, sleep well, work out well. Nothing special!

Is there a message that you'd like to send to Indian Hottest (2PM's fandom!), who adore you both as a 2PM member and a talented, versatile actor with an impressive acting range?

Thank you for your love and support all the way from India! Even though I have not been to India yet, I would love to go there and meet you in person! I'll come back soon with another project, until then always be healthy and happy!

We can't wait to see Ok Taecyeon in more dramas and movies!

