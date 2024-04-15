Who is Lee Do Hyun’s girlfriend? Relationship timeline with The Glory's co-star Lim Ji Yeon

Lee Do Hyun’s girlfriend is the popular actress Lim Ji Yeon. The celebrity power couple were confirmed to be in a relationship in 2023. They had appeared in the revenge drama The Glory which became a massive hit. It was an exciting piece for the fans of the show as the two actors had taken on the roles of enemies. Lee Do Hyun’s character was on Song Hye Kyo’s side and helped her get revenge on Lim Ji Yeon’s character.

Since Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon are popular K-drama actors, fans are always curious about their dating life. It is an exciting relationship for the fans to explore as Lim Ji Yeon is older to Lee Do Hyun. Hence fans get curious about their dynamics and how Lee Do Hyun’s noona relationship with Lim Ji Yeon works.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon’s relationship timeline

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon take lead roles in The Glory

The Glory is a thriller revenge drama starring Song Hye Kyu, Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun. The drama aired in December 2022 and the second part in March 2023. It tells the story of a schoolgirl who is bullied by her peers. Her family is also unstable because of her alcoholic father. Just when she decides to end it all, she gets the strength to move forward and get her revenge.

After several years, she joins as a teacher in the school in which her bullies’ kids study. The Glory is written by the famous writer Kim Eun Suk who is known for Mr Sunshine, Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, The Heir and more.

Lim Ji Yeon taken on the role of the villain who is the main school bully. Lee Do Hyun on the other hand plays Song Hye Kyo’s character’s senior who is a doctor and decides to put his life on line to help her get revenge on the bullies. Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon play enemies.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon spotted together

On April 1, 2023, a Korean media outlet released photos of Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun out on a date and captioned it ‘April Fool’s couple’. They revealed that the photos were from December 15 in 2022 and two were seen having fun at Lee Do Hyun’s residence as they made a mini snowman.

They also disclosed photos from December 16 when the couple were going for a date at Yongin Recreational Forest. It was also reported that while Lee Do Hyun was busy with two other projects, he never missed The Glory’s team dinner. At one such team dinner, the Sweet Home actor was seen escorting Lim Ji Yeon to his manager’s car.

Agencies confirm Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon’s relationship

Later on April 1,2023, Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon’s agencies confirmed that they started off as close colleagues and soon they started having romantic feelings towards each other. The agencies asked the fans to support their relationship.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon’s relationship’s latest updates

On February 23, 2024, a Korean media outlet released photos of Lee Do Hyun with Lim Ji Yeon as they enjoyed a romantic coffee date together. The actor was out on a break from his military camp when he was spending time with his girlfriend.

More about Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon

Lim Ji Yeon marked her debut in 2011 with the film Dear Catastrophe. Her first K-drama was the romance drama High Society in which she was paired with Park Hyung Sik. Though they were the second main couple, their love story was enjoyed by the audience.

She has starred in projects like Rose Mansion, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 2, The Killing Vote, Lies Hidden in My Garden and more. She is most well known for taking on the role of the main villain in the super hit series The Glory.

The actor will be appearing in the drama The Life of Mrs. Ock which is scheduled to release in 2024. The period drama tells the story of a legal expert in the Josen period. She fakes her identity to help people. A storyteller falls in love with her and stays by her side.

Lee Do Hyun made his first appearance in the K-drama Prison Playbook which was released in 2017. He got his first big break in 2020 ad he took on the lead role in 18 Again which became a hit.

The actor has showcased his versatility as he has worked on horror thrillers like Sweet Home and emotional pieces like Youth of May and The Good Bad Mother. He recently took the lead in the hit film Exhuma which broke several records. In August 2023, he enlisted for his mandatory military service. He will be discharged in 2025.

