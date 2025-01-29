Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Jin Wook and more celebrate Dark Nuns surpassing 1 million moviegoers in 6 days; PIC

Dark Nuns is a new South Korean occult horror movie starring Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been in the leading roles. Soon after its release, the film managed to garner a total of 1 million moviegoers. The plot of the movie follows two nuns who take it upon themselves to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit.

On January 29, 2025, the production team of Dark Nuns announced that the film had surpassed 1 million moviegoers within just six days of its release. Premiered on January 24, 2025, the movie has become the second Korean film of the year to reach this milestone, followed by Hitman 2, which achieved the same feat.

Moreover, the cast and crew of the film gathered to mark this milestone. Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Jin Wook, and Moon Woo Jin, along with director Kwon Hyeok Jae, were seen posing together in celebration of the achievement.

Dark Nuns serves as the sequel to the iconic 2015 film The Priests which starred Kang Dong Won. Song Hye Kyo takes on the role of Sister Junia marking her much-anticipated return after the hit Netflix K-drama The Glory. Jeon Yeo Been, best known for her standout performance in Vincenzo, joins her as Sister Michaela, making this collaboration even more exciting for fans.

The plot of the second installment follows Hee Joon, a young boy possessed and tormented by an evil spirit and he desperately tries to reclaim his body. That’s when Sister Junia steps up to help the child and embarks on a dangerous mission alongside Sister Michaela, who stands by her side despite the chaos unfolding around them.

Tensions soon start to rise as Father Paolo, who is also a psychiatrist strongly believes that medical treatment is the way to help Hee Joon. Meanwhile, Father Andrea takes a more spiritual path, performing exorcisms in a last-ditch effort to banish the dark force. Lee Jin Wook steps into the role of Father Paolo, and Moon Woo Jin portrays Hee Joon, the boy at the center of the harrowing possession.

