Song Joong Ki reveals how he embraced fatherhood and bathed son for 200 days; shares future plans for children

Vincenzo-fame Song Joong Ki talked about his new role as a second-time father last month. He made a heartwarming revelation of bathing his first born regularly for 200 days straight during an interview for his recently released crime movie Bogota: City of the Lost. He also talked about his heartwarming interactions with his daughter and his future plans regarding his children.

On the December 12 episode of JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, Song Joong Ki said that he was taught to bathe a child by his mother, and his son looking at his son while he bathed him made Song Joong Ki really happy. It was a sweet daily routine of the father-son before going to bed. Watch the full episode here:

While answering the question of whether his son has started talking yet, Song Joong Ki said that he was able to say good night and I love you dad in Korean, which made the actor happy. He revealed feeling proud when his son spoke the Korean words or sentences he taught him. Besides being a talented actor, he is a dedicated family man as well. He talked of teaching his son to ride the bicycle with four wheels, and now the little one can ride a bicycle on his own.

Advertisement

Another sweet moment shared by him on the show was regarding what his elder child did when he wanted a hug from daddy. As per Song Joong Ki, his son said collo (which means neck in Italian) when he wanted his daddy to embrace him. Song Joong Ki mentioned loving the tight hugs from his son, calling the feeling "warm" and unforgettable.

Regarding having any dreams and aspirations surrounding his son, Song Joong Ki said, "I have so many." He wanted to bathe with him and take him to watch sports games at Hanwha Life Eagles Park, wearing matching team jerseys of their supported team. The South Korean actor and his Italian wife, Katy Louise Saunders, became proud parents to the baby boy in June 2023, five months after their marriage in January.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki says he came ‘prepared to be sued’ for performance on Lee Young Ji's The Seasons; Know more