The Bold and the Beautiful April 7 Recap: Liam Regains Consciousness; Ridge Brushes Off Brooke’s Request

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful was packed with suspense, building up to the moment Liam gained consciousness after fighting for his life. Last episode, Steffy found Liam out of shape and bleeding from the back of his head and took him to the hospital.

It was revealed that he has a terminal disease called Intracranial Hemorrhage. Steffy screamed at the flatlines in the monitor and prayed for his life. At the start of the episode, he’s taken for an emergency surgery

In the end, it was revealed that Liam was out of danger for the time being, much to Steffy’s relief. She continues to plead for him to wake up, and when he finally does, she sobs with relief. Meanwhile, Finn was worried about Steffy’s whereabouts.

The duo overcame a massive hurdle in their relationship after Finn discovered he was Luna’s biological dad. But given Luna’s history with his wife, he chose to maintain distance with his new found daughter and be with Steffy instead. Now, Steffy seems to be getting closer to her ex! Will that throw another wrench into her and Finn’s marriage?

Elsewhere, we saw Brooke finally gathering the courage to stand up to Ridge for her daughter, Hope. She had been selfish and worried about her deteriorating relationship with the love of her life, Ridge. So much so that she forgot what he and the Forresters did to Hope.

In the previous episode, Brooke asked Ridge to show mercy on Hope, give her back her job, and restart her fragrance line at the Forresters’ company. In today’s episode, Ridge shut down her request.

Carter walked in and requested the same. He reminded Ridge of his promise to restart Hope’s line. But he pointed out that Hope has no remorse over the company takeover, that’s why he can’t take her back at any cost. Ridge warned Brooke not to defend her daughter after what happened.