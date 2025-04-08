The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood Insists on Being ‘Anti-Botox’; Says She Can’t ‘Start Freezing’ Her Expressive Face

Aimee Lou Wood has sworn against Botox! The White Lotus actress appeared on the Run-Through with Vogue podcast and shared her two cents on Hollywood’s most controversial topic – cosmetic enhancements.

In the podcast episode, Lou Wood recalled chatting with women who went under the needle. They pointed out how “obvious” it was that she hadn’t done Botox as her face was so expressive. "I'm, like, very anti-Botox,” the British actress said without hesitation.

She clarified that she’s not against other people doing whatever procedure they want, but for herself, facial expressions are her bread and butter. So, she doesn’t want to mess with it or make it worse. “I can't start freezing my face. It needs to move,” she added.

However, she admitted that sometimes her face moves too much. The S*x Education actress revealed that she was surprised by how much she moved her face in scenes without being aware. Lou Wood recalled an instance where she tried to stay calm and composed for a role but couldn’t keep her expressions at bay.

“A lot of people, they do that very still acting and everything's kind of mumbled and they look really, like, hot and cool,” she added. As for her, she could never play a character that has a poker face. “Even when I think I'm doing it, I'm not doing it,” she added.

The British actress has always been cool and accepting of her looks, especially her signature front teeth that garnered a lot of attention. On The Jonathan Ross Show, she admitted that people's fascination with her teeth felt like a full-circle moment after being bullied over it for years.

She deliberately chose to avoid veneers despite the industry’s beauty standards, calling herself rebellious. “It’s, like, cool, and now I want to stop f------ talking about it. Can I talk about my character?” she told The Times.

