Bollywood Newswrap, April 7: Sunny Deol opens up on Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor; Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira diagnosed with breast cancer for second time

Several big and some shocking news came from the lanes of tinsel-town on April 7, 2025. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol gave an update on Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

Here are some big news updates from April 7, 2025:

1. Sunny Deol talks about Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash

Sunny Deol was in a conversation with us at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, talking about Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. During the interview, the Jaat actor stated, “I am very excited about Ramayana because Namit (Malhotra, DNEG) is doing it and he is at the moment holding special effect companies all over the world. He is doing a great job and is the right person to make Ramayana.”

2. Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer relapse after 7 years

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer relapse after 7 years. She took to her Instagram handle and expressed, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this.”

3. Salman Khan drops new trailer of Andaz Apna Apna ahead of its re-release

Salman Khan recently surprised fans by dropping the new trailer for the iconic comedy, Andaz Apna Apna. The film is all set to return to cinemas on April 25, 2025, after an incredible 30-year gap.

4. Shreya Ghoshal gets back her X account

Earlier, Shreya Ghoshal revealed via Instagram that her X account had been compromised. Recently, she happily announced that she has finally regained access to her account. In her post, the singer penned, “I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often. Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February.”

5. Kartik Aaryan on rumors of charging Rs 50 crores for a film

Kartik Aaryan finally addressed the rumors about him charging Rs 50 crores for a film. In an interview with Filmfare, he said, “Am I the only actor who has received such a price?”

