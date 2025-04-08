Chhorii 2: Cast, plot, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming OTT horror film

The countdown to the release of Chhorii 2 has begun. The trailer of the Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan starrer has created a lot of excitement among the viewers. Ahead of the horror film's OTT release, let's take a look at the cast, plot, runtime, and all other important details that you should know before watching it.

In Chhorii 2, Nushrratt Bharuccha stars in the lead role as Sakshi. The cast also includes Soha Ali Khan, Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Krishan Kumar, and Jack Davis. It is written by Vishal Furia and Ajit Jagtap.

Chhorii 2 is a sequel to the 2021 supernatural film Chhorii. The story is set seven years after the events of the first part. Sakshi and her daughter Ishani live peacefully, but the latter has a condition that forces her to stay in the darkness. Ishani is taken away by a spirit one night. Sakshi has to do everything in her power to save her.

The 2-minute, 16-second trailer of the movie offered a peek into the horror and entertainment that awaits the audience. It showcased a mother narrating a story to her daughter. She tells him about a king who got angry when he became a father to a girl instead of a boy. The king then calls his loyal maid, played by Soha Ali Khan, to get rid of the girl. The trailer featured many scary and thrilling sequences.

Watch the full trailer here!

The caption of the trailer post on Instagram read, “A new level of fear awaits… #Chhorii2TrailerOutNow. #Chhorii2OnPrime, April 11.”

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Chhorii 2 an ‘A’ rating. According to their website, the runtime of the film is 133 minutes and 52 seconds, which means 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 52 seconds.

Chhorii 2 is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025. The cast has been busy promoting the movie over the past few days.

