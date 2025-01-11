Song Joong Ki says he came ‘prepared to be sued’ for performance on Lee Young Ji's The Seasons; Know more

Song Joong Ki, the popular South Korean actor, has been promoting his new movie, Bogota: City of the Lost and recently guest-starred on the variety show The Seasons—Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow. During his segment, the actor took the stage to perform but he gave a special warning to the fans watching beforehand.

On January 10, 2025, Song Joong Ki appeared on the variety show The Seasons: Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow along with several other guests such as Seventeen’s BSS, GFRIEND members, and singer Kassy. During the show, Song Joong Ki reflected on his past as a Music Bank MC, mentioning that the studio felt familiar as he had hosted there for two years. While he wasn’t nervous back then, he admitted to feeling tense this time.

The actor humorously added that his fans had once joked about suing him if he ever sang or danced, and he said, “I came here prepared to be sued.” To help him relax, Lee Young Ji lightheartedly reassured him that no one expected him to sing well.

When asked about his favorite song, Song Joong Ki shared that his wife had grown to like songs he enjoys, such as For Lovers Who Hesitate and Gwak Jin Eon’s Boast. Lee Young Ji playfully teased him, pointing out how he ended up talking about his wife instead of just answering the question. He then performed Love on My Heart from the My Mister OST and Sung Si Kyung’s Two People.

Directed by Kim Sung Je, Bogota: City Of The Lost is a crime thriller that follows the journey of Guk Hee, who moves to Bogotá, Colombia, after losing everything in the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. In the city, he becomes involved with Soo Young, a customs broker, and Sergeant Park, an influential figure in the local Korean community. Song Joon Ki plays the leading role, Guk Hee, alongside Kim Jong Soo, who plays Guk Hee’s father, Geun Tae, and Lee Hee Joon as Soo Young.

