Song Joong Ki to return to variety shows after 9 years with Please Take Care of My Refrigerator season 2

Song Joong Ki, the South Korean star, is all set to make his guest appearance on the variety show Please Take Care Of My Refrigerator season 2. The actor will be making his return to a talk show after nearly a decade, which is making the fans extremely excited. Song Joong Ki will be starring in an upcoming movie titled Bogota: City of the Lost.

On December 89, 2024, it has been reported that actor Song Joong Ki has finished filming for the variety show Please Take Care Of My Refrigerator season 2. The production team also confirmed it and stated that Song Joong Ki and Lee Hee Joon have filmed for the show as the second guests for the upcoming season and it is scheduled to air on December 29, 2024. The stars will be talking about their upcoming movie, Bogota: City of the Lost, which will be released on December 31, 2024.

This marks Song Joong Ki’s first appearance on a variety show in nearly nine years, drawing significant attention. Aside from special appearances in VCR interviews, his last formal guest appearance on a Korean variety show was in January 2016 on SBS’s Running Man Shanghai special, alongside soccer player Park Ji Sung.

Furthermore, there is growing curiosity among fans about whether this episode will offer a glimpse into Song Joong Ki’s life as a father of two. The actor married former British actress Katy Louise Saunders last year, celebrating the birth of their first son, and recently shared the joyful news of their second daughter’s arrival.

Advertisement

Please Take Care of My Refrigerator is a unique cooking show where ingredients from guests’ refrigerators are brought to the studio and transformed into dishes within just 15 minutes. The Season 2 chef lineup features Lee Yeon Bok, Choi Hyun Seok, Kim Poong, Jung Ho Young, Edward Lee, Choi Kang Rok, Lee Mi Young, and Yoon Nam No.

Directed by Kim Sung Je, Bogota: City of the Lost is a crime thriller that follows the journey of Guk Hee, who moves to Bogotá, Colombia, after losing everything in the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. In the city, he becomes involved with Soo Young, a customs broker, and Sergeant Park, an influential figure in the local Korean community. The film delves into their complex relationships and the dangers they face as Guk Hee navigates the challenges of his new life.

ALSO READ: Squid Game 2 posters: Are Lee Byung Hun and Wi Ha Joon tied by brotherhood or betrayal? See NEW stills