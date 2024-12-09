Squid Game 2 posters: Are Lee Byung Hun and Wi Ha Joon tied by brotherhood or betrayal? See NEW stills

Squid Game Season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere, and fans are especially excited following the massive success of the first season. Ahead of its release, new posters of the show have been released featuring Lee Byung Hun and Wi Ha Joon. The story picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Seong Gi Hun, who, instead of heading to meet his daughter, makes a life-altering decision to re-enter the deadly game.

On December 9, 2024, Netflix has released two character posters of Lee Byung Hun and Wi Ha Joon from Squid Game season 2 ahead of its grand premiere. In the first poster, Lee Byung Hun yet again steps into the enigmatic role of the Frontman. He stands unmasked among the Pink Guards and his expression is loaded with meaning. After spending most of Season 1 concealed behind a mask, only revealing his face in the final moments, curiosity grows about his role in Season 2.

Meanwhile, another character poster highlights Jun Ho’s piercing gaze and resolute expression. Following his perilous fate at the end of Season 1, questions arise about whether he will uncover the truth behind the deadly game and finally reunite with his brother, In Ho. It was also revealed that the Frontman is the brother that Jun Ho had been searching for, which further piques the fans’ curiosity about their troubled relationship.

Moreover, new stills of the show have been released, adding to the growing anticipation for season 2. Gi Hun, now driven and resolute, is determined to end the game, while Frontman’s watchful presence teases an intense confrontation. Ex-lovers Myung Gi (Im Siwan) and Jun Hee (Jo Yu Ri) appear with O and X marks on their chests, hinting at the theme of “choice” shaping the participants’ fates. Meanwhile, Dae Ho (Kang Ha Neul), sporting a Marine Corps tattoo, smiles cheerfully.

Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, on Netflix. Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

Apart from Kang Ha Neul, Im Si Wan, and Jo Yuri, the new cast list of the show includes Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

