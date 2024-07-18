Soundtrack 2's Geum Sae Rok confirmed to lead upcoming mystery comedy Iron Family alongside Kim Jung Hyun

Soundtrack #2 actress Geum Sae Rok has been confirmed to lead Iron Family. The upcoming mystery drama is expected to be released in September. Kim Jung Hyun, known for projects like Mr Queen and Welcome to Waikiki, will be headlining the project along with Geum Sae Rok. The actress has impressed with her roles in dramas like Youth of May and Class of Lies.

Geum Sae Rok confirmed as cast for Iron Family

On July 18, Geum Sae Rok was confirmed to be playing the female lead in the upcoming drama Iron Family. She will be appearing in the role of Lee Da Rim. the daughter of a laundry shop owner. Da Rim suffered from an incurable disease. Even after she finds a cure for it, the procedure is too expensive. One day she reunites with Seo Kang Joo (played by Kim Jung Hyun) with whom she has a past.

More about Iron Family

The KBS drama Iron Family is scheduled to premiere in September and will be following up Beauty and Mr. Romantic. There would be 36 episodes in total and they will air every Saturday and Sunday.

The mystery drama revolves around a three-generation family of cleaners. They come across accidental fortune with which they hope that they can better their lives. The narrative will focus on the family dynamics in the modern society.

The project is being directed by Sung Joon Hae, also known for Bravo, My Life and No Matter What. Seo Sook Hyang took charge of the screenplay. She has also written for hits like Wok of Love and Jealousy Incarnate.

Mr. Queen's Kim Jung Hyun, Soundtrack 2's Geum Sae Rok, Suspicious Partner's Choi Tae Joon and K-pop group INFINITE's Lee Sung Yeol will be appearing in the main roles in the drama.

