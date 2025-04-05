Sikandar vs Tiger 3 Week 1 Box Office Comparison: Salman Khan's new release fails to match his Diwali 2023 actioner

Sikandar vs. Tiger 3 Week 1 Box Office Comparison: Pinkvilla brings you the comparative analysis of Sikandar and Tiger 3. Salman Khan's latest actioner has been lagging behind his last release, Tiger 3. AR Murugadoss' new release has failed to match his Diwali 2023 actioner. Let's compare the box office performances of Sikandar and Tiger 3 based on their respective first-week collections.

Sikandar vs. Tiger 3: Box Office Performances

1. SIKANDAR

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar collected Rs 70.5 crore in the opening weekend. Released on Eid-ul-Fitr, Salman Khan's latest action drama collected Rs 19.5 crore for Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, and Day 7 collectively. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar stands at Rs 90 crore in the first week of its release.

2. TIGER 3

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 earned Rs 141.75 crore in the opening weekend during its release. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the 2023 Diwali actioner starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fetched Rs 67.5 crore on the remaining four days of the week, bringing its cume collection to Rs 208.75 crore.

Sikandar And Tiger 3's Box Office Collections Based On First Weeks

Days Sikandar Tiger 3 Day 1 Rs 25 crore Rs 42.25 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Rs 57 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Rs 42.5 crore Day 4 Rs 8.5 crore Rs 19.75 crore Day 5 Rs 4.75 crore Rs 16.75 crore Day 6 Rs 2.75 crore Rs 13 crore Day 7 Rs 3.50 crore Rs 18 crore Total Rs 90 crore Rs 208.75 crore

The aforementioned comparison suggests that Sikandar is the lowest grosser among both of them. It has not even touched Rs 100 crore yet, unlike Tiger 3, which crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in its first week. While Aditya Chopra's production was a hit, the verdict of Sajid Nadiadwala's backed venture is yet to be determined. It has been heading towards a disappointing end.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

