Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun’s upcoming series Perfect Family’s production company denies allegations of unpaid actors' fees

Perfect Family’s production team denies unpaid fees

On July 17, Star News reported that the cast of KBS 2TV's upcoming drama Perfect Family's makers, set to air on Wednesdays and Thursdays, had yet to be paid their wages.

Despite the drama being pre-produced and all filming completed, both lead and supporting actors have allegedly yet to receive their compensation, even though the drama is set to premiere in August. The report also noted that if the cast's appearance fees are settled after the drama's premiere, it could affect their participation in promotional activities as the stars will be unwilling to participate.

Later that day, a spokesperson from the drama's production company refuted the earlier claim that the cast had not received their wages. They clarified that all actors, who starred in the drama, have been compensated for their appearance fees.

The person shared that they are in the process of finalizing a revised contract with one actor, but there are no pending payments at this time.

More about Perfect Family

Based on a popular webtoon, Perfect Family is a mystery drama centered around a seemingly ideal family, whose harmony is shattered when their daughter becomes involved in a murder.

This series marks the return of KBS 2TV's Wednesday-Thursday slot dramas after a two-year hiatus. It features a talented ensemble cast including Kim Byung Chul, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun, Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Si Woo, Kim Do Hyun, and others.

Kim Young Dae portrays Park Kyung Ho, a popular figure known for his striking good looks and amiable personality, as the only son of a wealthy family. Despite going through a rebellious phase during his middle school years abroad, he undergoes a transformation upon meeting Choi Sun Hee (played by Park Ju Hyun) in high school. Instantly smitten with Sun Hee, he repeatedly confesses his love to her, though each attempt is met with rejection.

Park Ju Hyun takes on the role of Choi Sun Hee, a model student known for consistently achieving top honors. Despite her academic success, Sun Hee's early life was spent in an orphanage before she was adopted by her current parents.

Her life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes unexpectedly entangled in a murder case, leading her to uncover surprising facets of her parents' lives that leave her deeply unsettled. Perfect Family will premiere on August 14th at 9:50 PM KST, 6:20 PM IST.

