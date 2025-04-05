The Diplomat Box Office: With increased screenings, John Abraham starrer aims to match last week’s collections

The Diplomat Box Office: The Diplomat arrived in theaters on March 14, 2025, on the occasion of the Holi festival. It will soon complete a month of its release. Starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in the lead roles, the political action thriller witnessed a downward trend in its performance for three weeks. It has experienced an increase in its screenings and now aims to match last week's business.

Advertisement

The Diplomat Aims To Earn Rs 5.5 Crore In Week 4

Directed by Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame, The Diplomat started its journey with Rs 19.5 crore in the opening week at the box office. The John Abraham-starrer earned Rs 9 crore in the second week, followed by Rs 5.5 crore in the third week.

In the fourth week, The Diplomat is expected to earn around the same range, which will bring its cumulative business to Rs 39.5 crore.

Week-Wise Net India Collections Of The Diplomat Are As Follows:

Weeks Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 19.5 crore Week 2 Rs 9 crore Week 3 Rs 5.5 crore Week 4 Rs 5.5 crore (expected) Total Rs 39.5 crore

The Diplomat Witnesses Increase In Screenings As Sikandar Faces Downward Trajectory

Produced under the banners of JA Entertainment and T-Series, The Diplomat was expected to close its curtains after the arrival of Sikandar. However, John Abraham's latest release remained calm while moving forward in the race.

The Diplomat, which is running in its fourth week, has now witnessed an increase in the show counts amid Sikandar's underwhelming response. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has been facing a downward trajectory while struggling to touch Rs 100 crore.

Advertisement

Also featuring Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra, The Diplomat is eyeing a lifetime net business of Rs 40 crore at the Indian box office. This is to note that it is performing better than John Abraham's last release, Vedaa, which had a disappointing run in 2024.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.