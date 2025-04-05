Prithviraj Sukumaran faces legal notice from IT department over film remuneration: REPORT
Prithviraj Sukumaran has received a notice from the IT department seeking clarification on his fees for recent movies. Read on for more details.
Actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has struck gold with his recent film L2: Empuraan, which continues to perform well at the box office and has received immense global acclaim.
Now, a new report reveals that Prithviraj has received a legal notice from the IT department regarding his film remuneration for some of his recent movies. However, the notice is not related to Empuraan, but rather a follow-up to a notice sent to the actor in 2022.
In other news, Prithviraj Sukumaran's directed film Empuraan has made history as the first-ever Malayalam film to achieve a massive Rs. 100 crore theatrical share worldwide.
The film’s worldwide gross box office collection has already soared past the Rs. 235 crore mark, with no signs of slowing down as it continues to unlock new milestones.
On April 1, 2024, the Mohanlal starrer released its re-edited version following ongoing controversy surrounding the film. Some scenes were said to have offended a political faction, leading to 24 cuts in total.
The changes included altering the antagonist’s name from Balraj Bajrangi to Baldev, removing references to the NIA, and deleting the mention of Minister Suresh Gopi from the film’s thank-you slide.
Since the release of L2: Empuraan, social media has been flooded with immense praise for the movie, with fans expressing their love for various aspects of the film.
The makers have already announced a third installment titled L3: The Beginning, which is set to continue the thrilling saga.
