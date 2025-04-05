Rodent-Borne Virus Linked to Gene Hackman’s Wife’s Death Claims Three More Lives in California; Find Out Here
The rare and deadly hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) has caused concern after multiple fatalities in Mammoth Lakes.
The virus responsible for the death of Betsy Hackman, wife of legendary actor Gene Hackman, has now claimed three more lives in California. Betsy and Gene were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26, with officials later confirming that Betsy succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). Alarmingly, similar cases have been reported hundreds of miles away in the town of Mammoth Lakes, raising public health concerns.
On Thursday, April 3, the Mono County Health and Human Services Public Health Division confirmed the third hantavirus-related death in Mammoth Lakes, a town situated about 330 miles east of San Francisco. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that hantavirus is transmitted primarily through contact with infected rodents — particularly via their urine, droppings, and saliva — though bites and scratches can also spread the disease.
Dr. Tom Boo, Mono County’s Public Health Officer, called the recent death "tragic and alarming." He revealed that while the deceased individual’s home showed no signs of rodent activity, mice were found in their workplace — not an uncommon situation during this time of year in Mammoth Lakes. Notably, none of the three victims had engaged in activities traditionally associated with higher exposure risk, suggesting that even daily life carried potential dangers.
The CDC outlines that symptoms of HPS can appear between one to eight weeks after exposure and include early signs like fatigue, fever, and muscle aches, with later stages progressing to coughing and shortness of breath. Dr. Boo urged residents to remain vigilant, emphasizing the importance of minimizing contact with deer mice and their waste.
Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s chief medical examiner, officially confirmed on March 7 that Betsy Hackman died from HPS. Gene Hackman’s cause of death, in contrast, was attributed to severe heart disease, hypertension, and advanced Alzheimer’s. Evidence indicated he likely passed away shortly after Betsy, around February 18.
ALSO READ: Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Bodies Remain Unclaimed Over a Month After Tragic Deaths