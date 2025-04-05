Days of our Lives April 4 Episode Recap: EJ in Surgery with Chad by His Side; Drunk Jada Loses Her Gun

The news of EJ's shooting stunned Salem in Friday's Days of Our Lives. While the forensics investigate the DiMera mansion, Kristen arrives home to a crime scene and gets quickly interrogated by JJ, who grills her on where she came from.

When Kristen asks, "Just tell me, did somebody shoot my brother?" JJ replies, "Chad found EJ lying on the floor here, a single bullet to the chest, blood everywhere." JJ proceeds to confirm that EJ is still in surgery.

Kristen confesses to having been with Brady previously without revealing the threat that she had posed to EJ. In denial of wrongdoing, JJ warns her about her history of violence and instructs her not to leave town.

At the same time, Gabi expresses her disdain for EJ quite openly by calling him a "bastard" and describing the shooter as a "hero" in an intense confrontation with Leo. Gabi realizes only too late she has been talking to a reporter, and she attempts to cover up, worried that she'd become a suspect. Once Leo is gone, Gabi nervously checks for updates on EJ and bumps into JJ, who also questions her.

Meanwhile, Shawn informs Jada about EJ getting shot. Jada had been drowning her sorrows in alcohol at a bar after being booted out of the house by Rafe, where she came across Shawn. Obviously inebriated, she realizes that she has lost her gun. Shawn prevented her from going back to duty and told her to get some rest.

At Rafe's house, Javi gets the news of Jada's infidelity with Shawn. Javi then asks Rafe to forgive Jada, but in vain.

EJ lives through surgery at the hospital but is still in critical condition. Chad has kept a vigil at his brother's bedside, offering apologies for previous betrayals.

Chad sits by EJ's side at the hospital, saying, "I’ll always be here for you. I know you might not want me here. I’m sure you’re still pissed off about me printing that article about you. Tough luck. You’re my brother, and I love you, but I’m not going to stop bugging you until you get better."

Mysteries get thicker as almost everyone in Salem has a motive—and secrets they're trying to keep. Watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

