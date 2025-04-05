Elton John Admits He Was ‘Exhausted’ Recording New Album with Brandi Carlile: 'Had So Much Doubt About My Ability'

Sir Elton John is getting candid about the challenges he faced while creating his latest project. Appearing at the premiere of Who Believes in Angels? Stories from the Edge Of Creation in New York City, the 78-year-old icon revealed he was “not in great shape” during the recording of his new album with longtime friend Brandi Carlile.

At a panel discussion with producer Andrew Watt and songwriter Bernie Taupin, John admitted to moderator Dave Karger that exhaustion and self-doubt nearly derailed the album’s creation.

“When you're in a studio and trying to make a great record, you can't predict what’s going to happen," John said. "We had no songs, no plan — just four people and a lot of hope. But I was tired, exhausted, and full of doubt."

The five-time Grammy winner confessed that his struggles led to “aggression and bad behavior,” though he believes it fueled the energy behind the music.

Despite the hurdles, the collaboration pushed John into new territory, working with Carlile’s Americana style rather than his usual experimental pop. "I’ve never done anything like this before," he shared, describing how inspiration struck once he began writing lyrics, including a song about his idol Laura Nyro.

The recording process was also documented in the accompanying short film, where John's fiery honesty is on full display — including a moment where he bluntly told Carlile, "F–– off Brandi." Carlile, however, saw it as part of John’s unfiltered genius. "Nothing stops the music from coming through him because he doesn’t censor himself," she said.

The album touches on themes of the afterlife, blending Carlile’s storytelling style with John’s emotional performance. Tracks like Little Richard’s Bible and Swing for the Fences showcase the raw energy that emerged from the intense sessions.

Who Believes in Angels? was released on Friday, with the short film Stories from the Edge Of Creation set to premiere on YouTube on April 5. Despite the challenges, Elton John emerged with a deeply personal and powerful record, crediting the unwavering support of Carlile, Watt, and Taupin for helping him cross the finish line.

