Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 7: Salman Khan-fronted actioner sees no holiday boost in afternoon shows

Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 7: Mounted on a big scale, Sikandar had high expectations to be the next big grosser after Chhaava this year. However, it couldn't meet the expectations due to poor word of mouth for its weak narrative. Sikandar hasn't received a holiday boost on the first Saturday of the release.

Sikandar Receives No Holiday Boost In Afternoon Shows

Produced under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has earned Rs 86.5 crore in net business in India in six days. Morning trends showed minimal growth for the Salman Khan-starrer. As per midday trends, the Salman Khan-starrer has received no holiday benefit on Saturday in afternoon shows.

Sikandar is expected to earn in the range of Rs 4 crore on the seventh day at the box office. The mass action drama has a target of crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in the second week. It is slowly moving towards the coveted club.

A Brief About Sikandar

Released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Sikandar stars Salman Khan in the titular role, Sanjay Rajkot aka Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his on-screen wife, Saisri Rajkot. Sathyaraj, who is best known for movies like the Baahubali series and Chennai Express, is cast as an antagonist. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi in crucial roles.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan's theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. He was last seen in Tiger 3 in 2023. Last year, the superstar made cameos in movies like Singham Again and Baby John.

Sikandar is Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss' first collaboration. It is also Salman's first film with Rashmika Mandanna. AR Murugadoss has previously helmed Aamir Khan and Asin's blockbuster film, Ghajini.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

