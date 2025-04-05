Amitabh Bachchan and Salim Khan’s heartfelt hug at Manoj Kumar’s funeral makes netizens emotional: Watch

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away yesterday (April 4) at the age of 87. His passing left the entire nation in shock and tributes poured in from every corner of the country. Honoring his contribution to Indian cinema and the nation, he was accorded a state funeral today. Now, a video from the veteran actor’s last rites is going viral where Amitabh Bachchan is seen sharing a heartwarming hug with Salim Khan, leaving netizens emotional.

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen walking behind Salim Khan before stepping forward to greet him. Big B gently reached out for a handshake, followed by a respectful namaste. The duo were then engaged in a conversation and then shared an emotional hug.

Apart from them, their sons Arbaaz Khan was standing beside his father Salim Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan was accompanying Amitabh Bachchan. The video has left netizens teary-eyed.

Today (April 5), Indian cinema bid an emotional farewell to legendary star Manoj Kumar, as he was cremated with full state honors. He was draped in the national flag and was saluted by police personnel in a moving tribute to his legacy.

The Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai witnessed the gathering of several celebrities who arrived to pay their final respects. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Arbaaz Khan, Prem Chopra, Rajpal Yadav, Zayed Khan and Vindu Dara Singh also attended Manoj Kumar’s final rites to pay their tribute.

Meanwhile, following the announcement of Manoj Kumar’s passing, heartfelt tributes began pouring in from across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to express his sorrow, taking to X to remember the legendary actor.

The Bollywood industry also mourned the loss of the cinematic icon. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and more took to social media to pay their respects.

