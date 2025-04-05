Box Office: Can Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma recreate Fukrey's magic with dark-comedy Rahu Ketu?

Known for their comic capers, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma are teaming up again, and this time, they’re stepping into the world of dark comedy with Rahu Ketu. Known for their unbeatable chemistry in the cult-favourite Fukrey series, the duo hopes to recreate that same spark in an all-new genre.

Back in 2013, Fukrey took everyone by surprise. The quirky tale of Delhi slackers caught in a wild scheme involving dreams, leaked exam papers, and local gangsters became a breakout hit at the Box Office. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Excel Entertainment, the film gave Pulkit, Varun, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and others a massive boost in their careers. With two successful sequels (Fukrey Returns and Fukrey 3), the franchise carved a space for unfiltered comedy with a tinge of reality, in Bollywood.

Now, after a break of two years, Pulkit is back with Rahu Ketu. Directed by Vipul Vig, this film brings together a new production house, Zee Studios, and a new female lead: Shalini Pandey, best known for Arjun Reddy in Telugu and the Netflix series Dabba Cartel. While the director and lead actors have worked together before, the fresh combo of heroine brings a new flavour altogether.

Dark comedy is a space Bollywood has flirted with before, and with good results. Think Delhi Belly, Monica O My Darling, Darlings, and even the edgy Bloody Daddy; all these movies have capitalised the best from dark comedies. If Rahu Ketu strikes the right balance between satire and storytelling, it could very well become another surprise winner.

Speaking about the project, Varun Sharma shared, “This is such a special film and such a fun story to bring to the screen. Getting back on set with Pulkit feels like home. Comedy is my happy space, and with Rahu Ketu, we’re bringing something really unique. Can’t wait for people to see the madness!”

Zee Studios announced the project with a cheeky caption: “Some call it fate, we call it Rahu Ketu ka khel! Aur yeh aapke life mein bhi jald hi pravesh karenge, shoot begins now.”

With Rahu Ketu currently filming and Pulkit’s other film Suswagatam Khushmadeed also on floors, movie lovers are hopeful this reunion will deliver laughs, and box office numbers, all over again.

