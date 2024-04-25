3 times Tamannaah Bhatia hit headlines: Viral kiss video with Vijay Varma to summon in illegal IPL streaming case

Tamannaah Bhatia is undeniably one of the sensational actresses currently present in the industry. The actor has always astonished her fans with breakthrough roles that became memorable for them. And, over the years, she has garnered immense fame too.

Currently, Tamannaah is grabbing headlines for being summoned in the illegal IPL streaming case, leaving her fans in shock. However, this is not the first time when the actress made headlines. Here are some other occasions when the Kavaalaa star got mired in controversy.

3 controversies which surrounded Tamannaah Bhatia

Illegal IPL streaming

On April 25, Tamannaah was sent a summon from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell as her name surfaced in an illegal Indian Premier League (IPL) streaming case. As per reports, the actress has been summoned as a witness for questioning about the online scheme. She will appear for questioning on April 29, 2024.

For the unversed, the case is about the promotions of IPL 2023 on an online betting app known as Fairplay that resulted in a heavy loss to many IPL stakeholders. Meanwhile, many renowned names including Sanjay Dutt, rapper Badshah, and Jacqueline Fernandez have also been summoned related to the betting case. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Tamannaah's viral moment with Vijay Varma in Goa

Tamannaah Bhatia went to Goa in 2023 to ring in the New Year. On New Year's Eve, a video surfaced online in which Tamannaah was seen hugging Bollywood actor Vijay Varma. This sparked a huge controversy among netizens and rumors about the two secretly dating each other surfaced.

Advertisement

Later, it became a huge buzz amongst all as the rumored pair were seen together in films, promotional events, and several parties. For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma starred together in a Netflix anthology series titled Lust Stories 2, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The actors are currently dating and have also made their relationship official.

Watch the post of Pinkvilla

Tamannaah faces criticism for a steamy sequence

Tamannaah also landed in a serious controversy after performing a bold sequence in the 2023 romantic drama Jee Karda. The series also marked her debut into OTT. The actress broke her no-kiss policy for the first time in her entire career which left netizens and her ardent fans in complete shock.

Many videos, and pictures of Tamannaah in a steamy sequence went viral on social media which made her fans very angry and they expressed their anger for performing such scenes. Many fans also questioned Tamannaah about the reason behind breaking her no-kiss policy as well.

See reactions of netizens on Tamannaah Bhatia's steamy sequence

Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming films

Tamannaah is all set to play a prominent role in the 2024 film Aranmanai 4, which stars Raashii Khanna and Sundar C. The film is the fourth part of the cult horror comedy series Aranmanai. Aranmanai 4 is expected to enter theaters on May 3 in Tamil and Telugu under the title Baak.

Apart from that, Tamannaah will appear in the mysterious thriller Odela-2, a sequel to the 2022 release of Odela Railway Station. Ashok Teja directed the film, which was produced by Sampath Nandi and D. Madhu in partnership. The thriller also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in supporting roles.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran pens loving note for wife Supriya on wedding anniversary; calls time together ‘one hell of a ride'