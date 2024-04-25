Tamannaah Bhatia summoned for questioning in illegal IPL streaming case; Sanjay Dutt seeks new date to record statement: Report

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s name has now emerged in a case related to the illegal streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Recent reports suggest that Tamannaah has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for questioning.

Apparently, Sanjay Dutt was also summoned in the case previously, but he couldn’t make his appearance. The actor has now sought a new date to record his statement.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanjay Dutt summoned in case connected to illegal streaming of IPL

According to ANI, Tamannaah Bhatia has been called in for questioning on April 29 in the case about the illicit streaming of IPL 2023 matches. The company Viacom has reportedly faced huge losses due to illegal streaming.

The news agency wrote on X (Twitter), “Maharashtra Cyber summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia for questioning in connection with the illegal streaming of IPL 2023 on Fairplay App that caused loss of Crores of Rupees to Viacom. She has been asked to appear before Maharashtra Cyber on 29th April.”

The above-mentioned portal revealed that Sanjay Dutt had also been asked to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on April 23. Sanjay failed to come in for questioning as he was not in the country on that date.

The portal stated, “Actor Sanjay Dutt was also summoned in this connection on 23rd April but he had not appeared before them. He had, instead, sought a date and time for recording his statement and said that he was not in India on the date.”

Have a look at the tweet!

More details about the illegal IPL streaming case

As per the Times of India, Viacom18 filed a complaint in September 2023, alleging the Fair Play App of violating their intellectual property rights (IPR). Reportedly, the app was streaming IPL matches illegally on its platform, despite the network holding exclusive rights. The network has allegedly faced losses of over Rs 100 crore.

The news portal mentioned that many celebrities from the industry, including rapper Badshah, actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia, and actor Sanjay Dutt, have been called for questioning. An employee of the app was also arrested in December 2023.

