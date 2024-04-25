Prithviraj Sukumaran pens loving note for wife Supriya on wedding anniversary; calls time together ‘one hell of a ride'

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry at present. However, his acting prowess is not the only thing the actor is known for. He is known to be a family man too, looking forward to spending time with his wife, and daughter. On April 25, Prithviraj is celebrating his 13th wedding anniversary with his lovely wife Supriya.

The Salaar actor took to his Instagram to share an emotional note for his wife, along with a picture of them. He wrote, “Happy anniversary partner! From being friends to the parents of an incredible little girl, this has been one hell of a ride! To dreaming bigger and taking on the tough battles, can’t wait to see where this journey takes us in the years to come!”

Prithviraj Sukumaran pens heartfelt note for wife Supriya on wedding anniversary

Supriya’s heartfelt note for Prithviraj

Prithviraj was not the only one who shared a note for his better half. His wife, Supriya Menon, also took to social media, sharing a picture with the actor.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "13 years with you! Wow! From being kids when we met to now being parents of a wonderful little girl! How far we have walked together on this road that has been rocky many a time! And yet here we are! Happy 13th anniversary @therealprithvi. To many more years together where we push each other to achieve our dreams and live our best lives!"

Prithviraj Sukumaran on the workfront

After appearing in just one film in 2023, which was Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Prithviraj Sukumaran has had an incredible beginning to 2024. Within just the first 4 months, the actor has already had two releases with the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, and the Hindi film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In fact, the actor is also gearing up for his third film of the year, titled Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, helmed by Vipin Das, which is slated for release on May 16. The film also features Basil Joseph, Yogi Babu, Nikhila Vimal, and more in crucial roles.

Apart from that, Sukumaran is also set to appear in Jayan Nambiar’s upcoming drama film Vilayath Buddha, which is slated for release later this year. Prithviraj is currently working on his third directorial venture, titled L2 - Empuraan, which features Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is a highly awaited sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer and is expected to release by the end of this year or early next year.

