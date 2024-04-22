Master how to style wide leg pants from celebs like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor

Get to know how to wear wide-leg pants to look stylish this season from celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Deepika Padukone.

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on Apr 22, 2024  |  09:36 PM IST |  574
celeb inspired wide leg pants
celeb inspired wide leg pants ( PC: Celeb insta)

Wide leg pants are the latest fashion craze that everyone’s talking about, and it’s not just us regular folks who are loving them! Even Bollywood celebs have jumped on board the wide leg pants trend rocking them on and off. Wide leg pants have become a wardrobe staple, offering comfort, style, and versatility all in one. Whether you are heading to the office, going out with friends, or enjoying a casual day out, wide leg pants can easily and effortlessly elevate your look.

 But the question remains: how to style wide leg pants perfectly or what to wear with wide leg pants? So, don’t worry, our Bollywood celebs are here for you. These nine celebs will help you style wide leg pants.

 

Wide leg pants with crop top

Pairing a metallic wide leg pants or chic wide leg pants with a crop top is a fabulous way to create a stylish and attention-grabbing outfit. Choose a crop top that complements the metallic shade of your pants. If your pants have a silver or golden metallic finish, consider a black, white, or metallic-tone crop top to create a cohesive look. Since wide leg pants have a voluminous silhouette, balance it out with a fitted crop top like Shraddha.

Shraddha Kapoor in wide leg pants

Wide leg pants with shirt & bralette

You can create a coordinated look like Rakul Preet with wide leg pants by matching it with a matching shirt and bralette to create a balanced look. While choosing the wide leg pants, shirt and bralette keep in mind that wide leg pants should skim the hips and thighs without being too tight, while the shirt should have a relaxed or tailored fit. If you are confused about what shoes to wear with wide leg pants, you can pair heels that can provide additional height and balance out the volume of wide leg pants.

Rakul Preet Singh in wide leg pants ( PC: Shivangi Kulkarni )

Wide leg denim jeans with white shirt

If you are thinking about how to style wide leg jeans instead of pants, take a leaf from Anushka Sharma’s style book. Opt for wide leg denim jeans from medium to dark wash with a flattering fit that skims your hips and thighs before flaring out. Choose a white shirt, it can be a t-shirt or button-down shirt for a classic look and you can add a layer of stylish denim jacket, depending on your personal style and occasion. You can opt for low top sneakers or ballet flats which can offer a casual and comfortable option for styling wide leg jeans.

 

Anushka Sharma in wide leg denim pants

Wide leg pants with corset

Pairing wide leg pants with a corset top like Tamannaah Bhatia can create a striking and fashion forward look that is also edgy. Opt for high waisted wide leg pants that will elongate the silhouette and consider pants in solid color like black or white and pick a statement corset top and tuck it inside the pants to highlight your waist and create a polished look.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia in wide leg pants (PC: Vidhi Godha)

Wide leg pants with bralette

 

You can create a look with wide leg pants inspired by Taapsee pannu and it can be a fantastic idea. You can channel your fashion forward vibe by pairing wide leg pants with a bralette layered with a jacket. Choose a bralette in a complementary color and unique details like lace and embroidery that adds visual interest to your outfit and you can layer it with a jacket depending upon your personal choice and for a more relaxed vibe. Since the bralette will be the focal point of your outfit, balance the look by opting for wide leg pants with a more relaxed fit. This can be an ideal look for summer concerts, date nights or city escapes.

 

Taapsee Pannu in wide leg pants and bralette ( PC: tejInder singh khamkha)

Wide leg pants with bodysuit

If you want to create a sleek and stylish look, wide leg pants with bodysuits like Deepika can be your pick. Opt for high-waisted wide leg pants that flatter your figure. Choose a bodysuit with complementary color with interesting details like lace or cutouts for added flair. Tuck the bodysuit neatly inside pants and you are good to go. Opt for heels or wedges for a dressier look, or choose sandals or sneakers for a more casual vibe.

Deepika Padukone in wide leg pants and bodysuit

Wide leg pants with satin shirt

Wide leg pants are not just for females; they are also for males. And if you want to style wide leg pants, who better than Ranveer Singh? You can style wide leg pants with white satin shirt or light pastel shades like pale blue or soft pink which can create a refined look. Tuck the satin shirt into the waistband of the pinstriped pants for a clean look. You can finish the look with oxfords, loafers or derbies. This can be a standout look for formal parties or cocktail nights.

 

Ranveer Singh in wide leg pants and satin shirt

Single colored look with wide leg pants

If you want to opt for a single colored look with wide leg pants, draw inspiration for Shahid Kapoor’s style. You can select a shirt and pants in any complementary shades to create depth and dimension. You can add various textures and fabrics for added flair. For a single colored look you can opt for white sneakers, beige sandals or tan loafers which will give a neutral look and versatile finish.

 

Shahid Kapoor in wide leg pants ( Mayank Mundnaney)

Blazer with wide leg pants

Pairing a blazer with wide leg pants can work for both formal and casual occasions. Classic options like black, navy, or gray can easily be dressed up or down or statement colors like green like Vicky Kaushal can also give a fashion forward touch. Choose matching pants with a blazer. Opted for a fitted blazer for a more streamlined look.

 

Vicky Kaushal in green blazer and wide leg pants ( PC: House of Pixels)

Wide-leg pants are comfortable and easy to wear, a piece of clothing that can be worn day or night and is suitable for any occasion. There are countless ways to style these pants, whether you are channelling your inner Bollywood diva or simply looking for a comfortable yet stylish outfit. Try a variety of tops, shoes and accessories to create your own distinctive styles and embrace the comfort and style wide leg pants offer.

 

FAQs

how to style wide leg pants for work?
Wide-leg pants should be worn with snug or tailored tops, such as structured shirts or blouses, to create a balanced look for work. You may simplify the style and draw attention to your waist by tucking in your top. Select shoes that balance the volume of the pants, such a polished loafers or sleek heels. To retain a professional look, choose for a stylish and basic accessory. Layer with a cropped jacket or fitted blazer for more refinement to finish the look polished and professional.
how to style wide leg cropped pants?
Wide-leg cropped pants can be styled for flair and flexibility. Wear them with a loose jumper or a graphic top tucked in for a laid-back vibe. Add sandals or sneakers for comfort. If you match the pants with a button-down shirt or fitting top, either tucked in or out, you can make the ensemble seem more put together. Accessorize with bold jewellery or a structured handbag to finish the ensemble. . Try layering items such as a fitted blazer or a denim jacket to give your outfit more depth.
are wide leg pants in style?
Yes, wide-leg pants have remained in trend and have been fashionable in fashion in recent years. They are a stylish and cozy substitute for a slim-fit pants that work well for both formal and informal settings. Wide-leg pants accommodate a range of body shapes and tastes with lengths ranging from full to cropped. They are a mainstay in many closets due to their beautiful and well-balanced appearance and their attractive form. Wide-leg pants are still a classic and stylish option, whether they are dressed up with a blouse or worn casually with a tee.
how to style flowy pants?
Easy and adaptable outfit creation is possible with the right styling of flowy pants. To balance the volume and define your waist, wear them with a fitted or cropped shirt for a laid-back daytime look. For comfort, finish the look with shoes or sandals. Layer with a flowy blouse or loose-fitting sweater for a boho look, the accessorize with bold jewellery and a brimmed hat. If you're dressing for an evening event, go for a structured blazer or silky top and add sophisticated shoes like flats or heels. Try varying the lengths and patterns to give your clothes uniqueness while maintaining a stylish and appealing overall silhouette.
