Master how to style wide leg pants from celebs like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor

Wide leg pants are the latest fashion craze that everyone’s talking about, and it’s not just us regular folks who are loving them! Even Bollywood celebs have jumped on board the wide leg pants trend rocking them on and off. Wide leg pants have become a wardrobe staple, offering comfort, style, and versatility all in one. Whether you are heading to the office, going out with friends, or enjoying a casual day out, wide leg pants can easily and effortlessly elevate your look.

But the question remains: how to style wide leg pants perfectly or what to wear with wide leg pants? So, don’t worry, our Bollywood celebs are here for you. These nine celebs will help you style wide leg pants.

Wide leg pants with crop top

Pairing a metallic wide leg pants or chic wide leg pants with a crop top is a fabulous way to create a stylish and attention-grabbing outfit. Choose a crop top that complements the metallic shade of your pants. If your pants have a silver or golden metallic finish, consider a black, white, or metallic-tone crop top to create a cohesive look. Since wide leg pants have a voluminous silhouette, balance it out with a fitted crop top like Shraddha.

Wide leg pants with shirt & bralette

You can create a coordinated look like Rakul Preet with wide leg pants by matching it with a matching shirt and bralette to create a balanced look. While choosing the wide leg pants, shirt and bralette keep in mind that wide leg pants should skim the hips and thighs without being too tight, while the shirt should have a relaxed or tailored fit. If you are confused about what shoes to wear with wide leg pants, you can pair heels that can provide additional height and balance out the volume of wide leg pants.

Wide leg denim jeans with white shirt

If you are thinking about how to style wide leg jeans instead of pants, take a leaf from Anushka Sharma’s style book. Opt for wide leg denim jeans from medium to dark wash with a flattering fit that skims your hips and thighs before flaring out. Choose a white shirt, it can be a t-shirt or button-down shirt for a classic look and you can add a layer of stylish denim jacket, depending on your personal style and occasion. You can opt for low top sneakers or ballet flats which can offer a casual and comfortable option for styling wide leg jeans.

Wide leg pants with corset

Pairing wide leg pants with a corset top like Tamannaah Bhatia can create a striking and fashion forward look that is also edgy. Opt for high waisted wide leg pants that will elongate the silhouette and consider pants in solid color like black or white and pick a statement corset top and tuck it inside the pants to highlight your waist and create a polished look.

Wide leg pants with bralette

You can create a look with wide leg pants inspired by Taapsee pannu and it can be a fantastic idea. You can channel your fashion forward vibe by pairing wide leg pants with a bralette layered with a jacket. Choose a bralette in a complementary color and unique details like lace and embroidery that adds visual interest to your outfit and you can layer it with a jacket depending upon your personal choice and for a more relaxed vibe. Since the bralette will be the focal point of your outfit, balance the look by opting for wide leg pants with a more relaxed fit. This can be an ideal look for summer concerts, date nights or city escapes.

Wide leg pants with bodysuit

If you want to create a sleek and stylish look, wide leg pants with bodysuits like Deepika can be your pick. Opt for high-waisted wide leg pants that flatter your figure. Choose a bodysuit with complementary color with interesting details like lace or cutouts for added flair. Tuck the bodysuit neatly inside pants and you are good to go. Opt for heels or wedges for a dressier look, or choose sandals or sneakers for a more casual vibe.

Wide leg pants with satin shirt

Wide leg pants are not just for females; they are also for males. And if you want to style wide leg pants, who better than Ranveer Singh? You can style wide leg pants with white satin shirt or light pastel shades like pale blue or soft pink which can create a refined look. Tuck the satin shirt into the waistband of the pinstriped pants for a clean look. You can finish the look with oxfords, loafers or derbies. This can be a standout look for formal parties or cocktail nights.

Single colored look with wide leg pants

If you want to opt for a single colored look with wide leg pants, draw inspiration for Shahid Kapoor’s style. You can select a shirt and pants in any complementary shades to create depth and dimension. You can add various textures and fabrics for added flair. For a single colored look you can opt for white sneakers, beige sandals or tan loafers which will give a neutral look and versatile finish.

Blazer with wide leg pants

Pairing a blazer with wide leg pants can work for both formal and casual occasions. Classic options like black, navy, or gray can easily be dressed up or down or statement colors like green like Vicky Kaushal can also give a fashion forward touch. Choose matching pants with a blazer. Opted for a fitted blazer for a more streamlined look.

Wide-leg pants are comfortable and easy to wear, a piece of clothing that can be worn day or night and is suitable for any occasion. There are countless ways to style these pants, whether you are channelling your inner Bollywood diva or simply looking for a comfortable yet stylish outfit. Try a variety of tops, shoes and accessories to create your own distinctive styles and embrace the comfort and style wide leg pants offer.

