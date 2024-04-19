Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna starrer Aranmanai 4 postponed; movie gets a new release date

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming horror comedy titled Aranmanai 4 is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The film also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role. Now, the makers of Aranmanai 4 have announced a new release date.

Earlier, the film was slated to release on April 26. However, in a recent announcement, the makers shared the new release date of the upcoming horror flick.

Makers of Aranmanai 4 unveil its new release date

On April 14, the makers of Aranmanai 4 took to their official social media platform X and wrote, "Good things take a little time. And so does something evil like the Baak. #Aranmanai4 will arrive to haunt and entertain you all from May 3 #Aranmanai4 FromMay3.”

More about Aranmanai 4

Recently, the makers released a new peppy track of the film titled Achacho featuring Tamannaah and Raashii in their sizzling avatars. The foot-tapping track was penned by Vignesh Srikanth, composed by talented Hiphop Tamizha, and sung by Kharesma Ravichandran. The horror film is supposed to be a sequel to Aranmanai 3, which was released in 2021 and starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, and Santhosh Prathap in important roles.

Aranmanai 4 also has Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and others in key parts. The film was produced by famed actor-politician Khushbu Sundar under the brand of Avni Cinemax, with music composed by the musical duet Hiphop Tamizha.

Watch Aranmanai 4 trailer

More about the Aranmanai franchise

Sundar C established the Aranmanai franchise, which is divided into three parts. The first film, Aranmanai, had Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah, Raai Laxmi, Sundar C, and Vinay Rai in important parts.

The franchise later expanded with Aranmanai 2, starring Hansika Motwani, Sundar C, Trisha Krishnan, Siddharth, and Soori in prominent roles. However, the second part did not garner a positive reception from the crowd.

After a long gap, Sundar C released the third installment, titled Aranmanai 3, which included Arya, Raashii Khanna, and Andrea Jeremiah as prominent stars.