Eagle Twitter review: Ravi Teja starrer is HIT or a MISS? Find out

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's most awaited film Eagle has been released in theatres and the first reviews by the audience and critics are out.

The film which also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar in lead roles is getting a thumbs up from the audience. The action thriller is getting praise for high-level action sequences, strong background score, and Mass Maharaja's power-packed screen presence along with Vinay Rai who plays the role of antagonist in the film.

One platform user even wrote, "Decent First Half with Extraordinary Second Half. The Fight Sequences in the Second Half are Paisa Vasool and The Screenplay is the Heart of the Movie"

Another user wrote, "Ravi Teja Has Done Amazing Job. The Best Part OF The Film Is The Second Half. Career Best Action Sequences OF #RaviTeja.". As per reviews, we can say that Mass Maharaja is back with his shiny screen presence.

Check out reviews of Ravi Teja starrer Eagle

Mass Maharaja's Eagle storyline

The action thriller is based on a revenge story that revolves around a ruthless assassin called Sahadev (Ravi Teja). He plans on killing and destroying those who have caused him trouble in his past. Anupama Parameswaran, who essays the role of a journalist, later finds out about the mystery and then the film starts unfolding, revealing the whereabouts of Sahadev and his mission.

More about Eagle

The release date for Eagle was initially set for January 13, 2024, aiming for Makar Sankranti. However, owing to the crowded lineup of films at the Tollywood box office, its release was rescheduled to February 9, 2024. Helmed by director Karthik Gattamaneni, 'Eagle' features a stellar cast, including Ravi Teja, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Rai, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhubala in pivotal roles.

Ravi Teja’s earlier films

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has proven himself as a mass action entertainer with a string of crowd-pleasing commercial films. However, his Dussehra release, Tiger Nageswara Rao which was helmed by Vamsee, failed to garner a positive response.

