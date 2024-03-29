Tillu Square Twitter Review: 8 tweets to check before watching Siddu Jonnalagadda-Anupama Parameswaran starrer

Siddu Jonnalagadda starrer Tillu Square is finally out in theaters. The comedy-drama also stars Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role. The film is receiving a positive response from netizens for its haywire yet engaging storyline along with hilarious sequences that have the audience laughing out loud.

Several netizens have also praised the performances given by Siddu and Anupama and hailed their chemistry as one of the best in recent years. A user wrote, “Paisa vasool entertainment ra #TilluSquare it's really tough to cont same streak in sequel but #DJTillu did flawlessly again...laughter riot all over...it's a sure shot blockbuster following long weekend #siddhu nailed it..one liners.”

The other one wrote, “It's a Double dose of Romance and comedy. A Fun Filled Roller Coaster #Siddhu sir & @anupamahere mam's Chemistry is The Best & a perfect package where one-liners continuously peak, ensuring a fun watch. Tillu is sure to entertain You with the freshness Of @anupamahere Mam's magic. Go for it.”

More about Tillu Square

The comedy-drama film is a sequel to the 2022 laugh riot DJ Tillu, which stars Siddu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty. The film, directed by Vimal Krishna, received a great response from netizens and proved to be a huge blockbuster. Tillu Square continues the story after the first part concludes. The latest addition to the sequel is Anupama Parameswaran as Lily, who essays the role of Tillu's love interest.

The film is directed by Mallik Ram and starring Muralidhar Goud, Narasimha Rao, Murali Sharma, and many others. The cinematography was handled by Sai Prakash & Ummadisingu, while editing was done by Naveen Nooli. Music was helmed by Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani together. The comedy-drama is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi through Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Watch Tillu Square official trailer

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming films

In addition to Tillu Square, Siddu will appear in Neeraja Kona's next film Telusu Kada. According to reports, Bharadwaj Munimanikyam wrote the script for the film, which is currently in pre-production. Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty have been cast in pivotal roles in the film.

Siddu will also appear in Jack, an action thriller produced by BVSN Prasad under his production brand Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Bommarillu Baskar directed the film, which is his debut collaboration with the actor.

