Why Anupama Parameswaran was missing from Siddhu Jonnalagadda co-starrer Tillu Square promotional event

With not less than a day to go for the release of Tillu Square, the actors and the team are busy promoting the film in every way possible. However, during one of the events for the film, Tillu Square lead actress Anupama Parameswaran was not to be seen, raising a few eyebrows.

Addressing the media and the press, lead actor and writer of Tillu Square, Siddhu Jonnalagadda revealed the cause of her absence, stating that Anupama was deeply disturbed by the comments against her lately. For the unversed, a few users online targeted Anupama for her appearance in one of the posters of the movie.

Siddhu concluded his speech by requesting everyone to not cross the line, and to not disrespect actresses in such a manner, highlighting the importance of setting up a healthy environment for our actresses.

Everything you need to know about Tillu Square

Tillu Square is an upcoming Telugu language film, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The film is a sort of spiritual sequel to the smash 2022 hit DJ Tillu.

Tillu Square has been written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and directed by Mallik Ram. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has bankrolled the project under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Ram Miriyala and Sricharan Pakala have composed the music for the film.

Advertisement

Much like DJ Tillu, Tillu Square also promises to be a rib-tickling comedy. From the promotional content released so far, the film has the potential to create the same impact as its predecessor.

Tillu Square is gearing up for a massive release across India tomorrow, on March 29.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming projects

Apart from Tillu Square, Siddhu has a few exciting projects lined up ahead of him. The actor will next star in the film Telusu Kada opposite Raashii Khanna. The film is being directed by Neeraja Kona, with Vishwa Prasad bankrolling the project under the People Media Factory banner.

The actor will also star in the film Jack produced by Dil Raju under the SVC banner. Jack stars Baby actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead role, with Bommarilu Bhaskar helming the director’s role for this exciting project.

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati, Sandeep Reddy Vanga; others attend Siddu Jonnalagadda’s birthday bash in Hyderabad