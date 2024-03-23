New Telugu movies on OTT to watch: From Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine, Yatra 2 to Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan

Telugu cinema has been entertaining people with some of the most awaited iconic cinemas it had to offer in recent years. Many films have been released on OTT over the past months, which lit up family and friends' time and made it a center of discussion among people, in the comfort of their homes.

Even in recent times, Telugu cinema has managed to create an awe-filled premise with the films they present and how entertaining they become in fulfilling the needs of the audience’s entertainment. So here are some of the latest Telugu OTT film releases to watch today at your own comfort.

New Telugu OTT movies to watch today

1. Operation Valentine

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Varun Tej, Manushi Chillar, Navdeep, Paresh Pahuja, Ruhani Sharma

Genre: Action-Thriller

Operation Valentine starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles features the story of the Indian Air Force based on the 2019 Pulwama Terrorist Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes. The film directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, in his directorial debut, received mixed reviews, despite being released simultaneously in both Telugu and Hindi.

Advertisement

2. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Kavya Thapar, Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu

Genre: Supernatural-Thriller

A stunt man called Basavalingam finds himself in the village of Bhairavakona which is infamous for brides getting kidnapped. Along his way, he is confronted by Geetha who has undergone some sort of accident where he along with his friend decides to help her. The rest of the film follows how Basava tries to understand the village and what goes around there.

3. Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana

Where to watch: Aha Videos

Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Raashi Singh, Arun Kumar, Devi Prasad

Genre: Comedy-Thriller

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana is a Telugu comedy thriller film that follows the story of a small-time detective known as Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana whose cases are usually small and petty, up until he is handed the investigation of a serial killing happening in a village. The rest of the film focuses on how Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana solves the crime and saves the village.

4. Yatra 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Mammootty, Jiiva, Ketaki Narayan, Suzanne Bernert, Mahesh Manjrekar

Genre: Biopic

Yatra 2 starring Jiiva in the lead role is a biographical film based on the political life of incumbent Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy. The film also serves as a sequel to the 2018 film Yatra which featured Mammootty in the lead role where he played the character of the late politician, former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The film focuses on the events that took place after YSR had died and how Jagan Mohan Reddy was initially declined the CM’s seat which later led to a Padayatra movement, led by the latter.

5. Eagle

Advertisement

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Ravi Teja, Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo,

Genre: Action-Drama

Eagle starring Ravi Teja in the lead role is a spy action drama film focusing on Sahadev Varma, an infamous assassin sniper who has disguised himself as a cotton farmer in Talakona and tries to bust an illegal arms trade happening amid the region. Due to his cotton being a rare species, a journalist reports upon him which leads to her being investigated in the case, leading to various people narrating various flashbacks about him.

7. Sundaram Master

Where to watch: ETV Win

Cast: Harsha Chemudu, Divya Sripada, Harsha Vardhan

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Sundar Rao, an English teacher who arrives in the village of Miryalametta comes with a secret agenda that could change his life for the better. The film focuses on the reactions villagers have toward Sundaram and how he executes his own agenda, and the consequences made by it.

8. HanuMan

Where to watch: Zee5

Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai

Genre: Superhero

The film set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, follows the story of Hanumanthu, who gets the power of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology and sets out to save the people of Anjanadri from Michael aka Mega Man who wants to wield the power and become a superhero himself. The film later focuses on how Hanumanthu stops Michael and saves the world.

The film is also the first instalment of a cinematic universe made by director Prasanth Varma, which plans to incorporate multiple superheroes under the concept of mythologies.

9. Ambajipeta Marriage Band

Where to watch: Aha Video

Cast: Suhas as Mallikarjuna, Shivani Nagaram, Sharanya Pradeep, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari

Genre: Social-Drama

Ambajipeta Marriage Band focuses on the story of Suhas and his twin sister Padma who get entrapped inside a web of societal expectations and other reasons. This sets off a feud within the village, eventually creating a train wreck of consequences.

Advertisement

Some films like Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Naa Saami Ranga, Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav, and more were also released on OTT last month which are also available for streaming on various platforms.

ALSO READ: Hanuman director Prasanth Varma opens up about his cinematic universe; reveals he wants THIS actor to join it