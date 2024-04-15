After HanuMan's success, Teja Sajja drops exciting update on next superhero film with Eagle director Karthik Gattamneni; DEETS

HanuMan fame actor Teja Sajja is going to collaborate on his next superhero venture with Eagle director Karthik Gattamneni.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  06:11 PM IST |  4.1K
Teja Sajja collaborates with Eagle director Karthik Gattamneni for another superhero film
Teja Sajja collaborates with Eagle director Karthik Gattamneni for another superhero film (PC: People Media Factory Instagram)

On April 15, makers took to their social platform X and shared a dynamic poster of Teja Sajja and wrote, Glad to be joining forces with the SuperHero @TejaSajja123 for our prestigious #PMF36. An adventurous saga of #SuperYodha Directed by @Karthik_gatta Produced by@vishwaprasadtg. Title Announcement Glimpse on 𝗔𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗟 𝟭𝟴𝘁𝗵. Stay tuned.”

Teja Sajja also took to his social platform and shared his gratitude for the epic collaboration. The actor wrote, “Excited to collaborate with the master craftsmen @Karthik_gatta  and the most passionate @peoplemediafcy for my next.” 

He further mentioned that his upcoming flick is going to be adventurous and a special surprise for all the fans has been planned by the makers that will give you a glimpse of the world of Super Yodha on April 18, 2024. He concluded his post by saying “Need all your love and blessing.”

Credits: People Media Factory, Teja Sajja Instagram
