Who Is Tanika Ray? All About Diddy’s Former Backup Dancer As She Talks About Avoiding Rapper ‘At All Costs’ Amid Recent Allegations

Patna Shuklla's Screening: Mannara Chopra, Shehnaaz Gill, Ankita Lokhnade and more look glamorous; Watch

Tillu Square Movie Review: DJ Tillu raises bar for silliness in this wildly entertaining sequel

Top 10 Femboy Anime Characters Like Astolfo From The Fate Series

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 Spoilers OUT: The Mystery Behind Miguel's Delay Revealed

Who Are Sydney Sweeney's Parents? All About Them As Euphoria Star Reveals She Recently Paid Off Her Mom's Mortgage

'It Was An Identity Crutch': Sheryl Crow Says She Turned To Music To Avoid Drinking And Smoking Like Her Friends

Who Is Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant? All About Her As Source Calls Actor's Relationship 'Most Fun And Positive'

Raveena Tandon says principal asked her to finish degree through correspondence as students were 'jumping out of windows' to see her
Who Is Tanika Ray? All About Diddy’s Former Backup Dancer As She Talks About Avoiding Rapper ‘At All Costs’ Amid Recent Allegations

Tillu Square Movie Review: DJ Tillu raises bar for silliness in this wildly entertaining sequel

Top 10 Femboy Anime Characters Like Astolfo From The Fate Series

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 Spoilers OUT: The Mystery Behind Miguel's Delay Revealed

Who Are Sydney Sweeney's Parents? All About Them As Euphoria Star Reveals She Recently Paid Off Her Mom's Mortgage

'It Was An Identity Crutch': Sheryl Crow Says She Turned To Music To Avoid Drinking And Smoking Like Her Friends

Who Is Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant? All About Her As Source Calls Actor's Relationship 'Most Fun And Positive'

Raveena Tandon says principal asked her to finish degree through correspondence as students were 'jumping out of windows' to see her

Salman Khan says THIS extending good wishes to Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha at Patna Shuklla screening
movie poster

Tillu Square Movie Review

Telugu

Comedy
Crime
Romantic

29 Mar 2024

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Tillu Square Movie Review: DJ Tillu raises bar for silliness in this wildly entertaining sequel

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s highly awaited sequel Tillu Square has finally hit the big screens. Read Pinkvilla’s exclusive review of the film here.

by Pavaman Suraj

Updated on Mar 29, 2024
Comment Share
Tillu Square Movie Review

Tillu Square Movie Review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda and team outperform themselves in this hilarious sequel (PC: Movie still)

Name: Tillu Square

Director: Mallik Ram

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran,Siddhu Jonnalagadda

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Theatre

After the roaring success of DJ Tillu in 2022, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is back once again as the titular character in its sequel, Tillu Square. Sequels are perhaps the most difficult films to make, especially when their predecessor has a cult-like fan following. That being said, has Tillu Square lived up to its expectations? Let’s find out!

For readers wondering whether DJ Tillu needs to be watched before watching Tillu Square, we strongly recommend you watch the first part before diving into its sequel.

Plot of Tillu Square

It is hard to fixate on a particular plot for a film like Tillu Square because of its sheer randomness. To put it simply, a now successful DJ, Balagangadhar Tilak, AKA DJ Tillu meets a gorgeous lady at a party. The meeting turns into talking and the talking turns into flirting. But soon, Tillu finds out that things are not that simple. What exactly is it that Tillu finds out? You’ll have to watch the movie to find out.

What works in Tillu Square

When done right, nothing is more enjoyable than a silly, wacky comedy, and Tillu Square achieves exactly that. For the most part, the film has no pretense and it fully owns its comedy.

While watching a quirky comedy, the lead characters responsible for the quirkiness mustn't come off as irritating, and this is where Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s performance as DJ Tillu shines. His portrayal of Tillu is utterly charming and his child-like innocence makes you root for him.

While Siddhu and Anupama’s chemistry is not out of this world, it does manage to produce a few sparks. 

Kudos to writers Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Mallik Ram, who have ensured that the fun does not stop throughout the film. Much like DJ Tillu, the one-liners in Tillu Square are ‘rolling on the floor laughing’ hilarious. Words are not enough to express how smartly these dialogues are written and more importantly how smartly they are integrated into the screenplay of the film. While the scenes are random, they still flow coherently and even the bumps along the way are enjoyable.

The beauty of a film like Tillu Square is that you never know what is going to happen next. Yes, the film does feed you in on the fact that Tillu Square will follow the beats of DJ Tillu, but how this happens results in a wildly enjoyable film. 

The technical aspects are also improved in Tillu Square, with more stylish camera work. The music by Miriyala Ram is energetic and peppy, perfectly suiting the film’s overall tone.

What does not work in Tillu Square 

Although these moments are far and few between in Tillu Square, the film is jarring when it tries to take itself too seriously. But again, these moments rarely occur and are immediately followed by crazy antics once again.

One major negative of the film is however its blaring sound design. Tillu Square is hilarious in itself, there was no need for jarring sound effects to make audiences laugh.

Quite honestly, a film like Tillu Square is a hit or miss. Either you totally vibe with the film’s craziness or you don’t, and there is no in-between. Know what you’re in store for before deciding to watch the film.

Performances in Tillu Square

Tillu Square is a complete one-man show by Siddu Jonnalagadda. He owns the film with his charismatic and electrifying screen presence as DJ Tillu. His mannerisms and the conviction with which he plays the character, make him a treat to watch on the screens. It helps that Siddhu’s portrayal is charming, making you root for him.

Anupama Parameswaran as Lily is solid in her role. She gets good scope to show her acting chops and easily does so. It also helps that Anupama is a firecracker on screen, something which her character in the film demands.

Muralidhar Goud, who plays Tillu’s father is hilarious in his role. The remaining actors also do their job well in portraying their characters seamlessly.

Verdict on Tillu Square

Tillu Square takes things a notch higher than DJ Tillu, delivering a more well-written film with plenty of laughs. Although the film isn’t laser-focused on its storyline, it certainly is laser-focused on delivering the most laughs in every scene. 

If you’re looking for a film that works your brain, Tillu Square is not for you. But if you just want to be entertained, leave it to DJ Tillu to do the job.

Have you watched Tillu Square? What are your thoughts on the film? Let us know in the comments below.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pavaman Suraj

A wannabe programmer, with a full-time passion for cinema, Pavaman writes for breakfast, reads for lunch and watches a film for dinner. You could s...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

