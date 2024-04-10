Did Jr NTR fans stop Anupama Parameswaran from speaking at Tillu Square event? WATCH

Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, is currently running in theaters and has become a success. Recently, the makers organized a success meet for the film, where Jr NTR and director Trivikram arrived as the chief guests.

Anupama Parameswaran was also present at the event and during her speech, the crowd started making a commotion. The actress humbly asked if she could speak when the audience refused to let her. They actually urged the actress to not do it any further until the host herself stepped in to help Anupama out.

Anupama Parameswaran declined to speak at the Tillu Square event

Anupama Paramweswaran was still humble in her stance on stage and further asked if she could just speak for a minute. Even though the commotion was brewing, Anupama went on to express her gratitude for the success of Tillu Square.

Along with that, she also thanked Jr NTR for arriving at the success meet event. She also expressed her gratitude towards director Trivikram and concluded her speech by thanking everyone who graced Success Meet.

The leading star, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, along with DJ Tillu heroine Neha Shetty, were also in attendance. The latter had a cameo role in the sequel as well.

About Tillu Square

Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, is a Telugu-language romantic crime comedy film. The film, directed by Mallik Ram, is the direct sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu. The film follows the life of Tillu, whose life is turned upside down following a murder.

The film was released on March 29, 2024, and received highly positive reviews. The film also has an additional cast of actors like Murali Sharma, Muralidhar Goud, Anish Kuruvilla, Prince Cecil, Udbhav Raghu, and many more in key roles. The film’s music compositions were done by Ram Miriyala, Achu Rajamani, and Bheems Ceciroleo.

The film was also a massive hit in theaters and has become the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024. The film is also set to receive a third sequel, which is titled Tillu Cube.

