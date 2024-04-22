Is MAD director Kalyan Shankar in the race to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Tillu Cube?

Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer Tillu Square recently became a hit in theaters and was loved by many people. The film, which the actor also wrote, was also announced to get a third installment called Tillu Cube, which seems to have a new director helming it now.

According to a recent report by Gulte.com, it is rumored that Kalyan Shankar will be directing the third film. The director had made the film MAD in 2023 which was a super-hit, paving his way to this project as well.

MAD director Kalyan Shankar to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Tillu Cube?

The recent hit Tillu Square was the official sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu. Both the films were written by the lead hero Siddhu Jonnalagadda himself while the directors were different for both projects. Initially, DJ Tillu was directed by Vimal Krishna who debuted in the project and also co-wrote the first film.

Breaking the tradition of roping in the same director for the sequel, the makers of Tillu Square had director Mallik Ram helming the project. Now, it seems that the makers are once again opting for a new director for the third installment but as of yet, nothing has been officially confirmed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

About Tillu Square

Tillu Square starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role is a rom-com crime movie following the tale of Bala Gangadhar Tilak aka Tillu after the events of the film DJ Tillu.

Advertisement

The movie unveils a mysterious secret revolving around his newlywed wife Lilly and how his life is once again taken on for a spin. The film has an additional cast of actors including Anupama Parameswaran, Muralidhar Goud, Murali Sharma, Anish Kuruvilla, Udbhav Raghu, Prince Cecil, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

Moreover, the film also had cameo appearances by actors like Neha Shetty (reprising her role from DJ Tillu), Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Priyanka Jawalkar.

The movie was a super hit among the audience, becoming the third highest grosser in Telugu cinema for 2024, and also garnered positive reviews from critics. With the official sequel called Tillu Cube already announced, it would be interesting to see what the actor would concoct next with his new film in the series.